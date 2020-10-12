 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Eating dinner on a Ferris Wheel, losing it on the roller coaster   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With all the museums and San Diego zoo Balboa park already has lots to do. Maybe just make a nice restaurant?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company said it wanted to offer a new way for people to dine after many restaurants closed down in March due to the pandemic.


revengeofthegeekster.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HahahahahahaNO
 
crinz83
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i hope they get a 5 garn rating
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dining and dashing is going to be tricky.

/ "Sir, why the rope ladder?"
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And by around about a quarter to six...

Big Dipper - Elton John
Youtube EeeElCjiaPc
 
ieerto
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ok serious q here, how and where do you go, if you GOTTa go, when you're on one of these?
 
