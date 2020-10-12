 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Machu Picchu temporarily ends seven-month ban on visitors, admits single Japanese tourist, on humanitarian grounds that he had come to Peru in March and had been trapped in Aguas Calientes waiting for ban to be lifted   (reuters.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
entered the ruins of the citadel built more than 500 years ago on Saturday

they built all that on a saturday?  most people are lucky to get the lawn done
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. I feel glad for him.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I also feel a sense of glad for him
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is so amazing! Thank you!" said Takayama in a video recorded on the top of Machu Picchu mountain.

I know this is Fark, but this is rather wholesome and I feel happy for him.
 
bd1709h9t [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having been fortunate enough to visit Machu Pichu in the mid-70's, I am very happy for this man.  Aguas Calientes is about 5 km via railroad tracks from the river below Machu Pichu....I was supposed to wait for transport up at about 7:30 in the morning.  It didn't arrive by 8:00, so started hiking directly up by myself.  Met a couple of natives- exchanged a few coca leaves (con mucho mutual respecto...) and got to the ruin about 9:00.  No one whatsoever on the grounds.  Sunlight cutting through billowing mist at the site...all by myself, and got to watch as the folks who had waited were loaded into re-purpose3d open garbage trucks and driven up the many switchbacks to the ruin...good times, man...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't paid any attention to immigration/emigration rules with Covid - he was stuck there for 7 months?  Like they wouldn't let him out or Japan wouldn't let him back in?
 
NearCanuck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to write a joke about him being in trouble (hot water) but I'm tired, so imagine it was a good one.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is why I love Fark. Thank you for that.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Machu Picchu is life changing beautiful kinda stuff. I spent a few months in Peru, years ago, and that whole area was gorgeous. The Urubamba valley was simply amazing.

That was really cool of them to do for him. Right on, Peru.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park did it.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the other day, I was thinking about how many people might be trapped away from everything they know and love.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah but Aguas Calientes is tourist jump-off point.  Nothing much to do but choose between pizza joints that also happen to serve Peruvian food as an afterthought.  It would be like staying in the immediate area around Disneyland/world for the 'culture.'
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Happy you got to see them in your old age!
 
northguineahills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There''s also an Agua Caliente in northern Mexico (also has hot springs).
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I haven't paid any attention to immigration/emigration rules with Covid - he was stuck there for 7 months?  Like they wouldn't let him out or Japan wouldn't let him back in?


More like it was a once in a lifetime trip and he wanted to see the ruins before he left.

I extended a trip to the UK once when my friends father was dying and I wanted to be there for him.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah but Aguas Calientes is tourist jump-off point.  Nothing much to do but choose between pizza joints that also happen to serve Peruvian food as an afterthought.  It would be like staying in the immediate area around Disneyland/world for the 'culture.'


You do you fam, but I'll definitely take a couple months in this over a couple months in Anaheim. Hands down.

farm4.staticflickr.comView Full Size


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

There''s also an Agua Caliente in northern Mexico (also has hot springs).


Since it translates as 'Hot Water', it's a pretty natural name for a place with hot springs.

Agua Tibia comes up a lot, too, for springs that maybe aren't quite so hot.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
During the war, I was a pilot and shot down there.
 
sotua [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Trapped for months with only peruvian food? Oh, the horror!

/Dammit I wish I could find good peruvian around here
//Would kill for ceviche, aji de gallina and pisco sour right now
///Or olive octopus
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I remember a story about a popular tourist path in Notre Dame cathedral. The stairs were worn down, and someone suggested flipping the blocks. When they went to flip the steps, the other side was also deeply worn.

Perhaps we should curb tourism in such fragile places. Use high prices, require soft footwear.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

/Dammit I wish I could find good peruvian around here
//Would kill for ceviche, aji de gallina and pisco sour right now
///Or olive octopus


Your profile says you're deep in the south. If you're ever up in the DC metro area, maybe once COVID stops being a thing and restaurants resurge back, there's a sizeable Peruvian community in the DC area. And with it, a number of hole in the wall places with very good Peruvian food. I live in Montgomery County Maryland, and have been to a number over the years who served genuinely authentic dishes.

So if you're ever in the DC area, do some googling before you come this way, and I'm sure you can get a fix.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

/Dammit I wish I could find good peruvian around here
//Would kill for ceviche, aji de gallina and pisco sour right now
///Or olive octopus

Your profile says you're deep in the south. If you're ever up in the DC metro area, maybe once COVID stops being a thing and restaurants resurge back, there's a sizeable Peruvian community in the DC area. And with it, a number of hole in the wall places with very good Peruvian food. I live in Montgomery County Maryland, and have been to a number over the years who served genuinely authentic dishes.

So if you're ever in the DC area, do some googling before you come this way, and I'm sure you can get a fix.


I grew up in silver spring and I can fully endorse this recommendation

DC and the resulting suburbs are THE proverbial Melting Pot.

Therein one can sample nearly any cultural cuisine one desires. And when you've dined to your hearts content on the traditional dishes, you can start in on the fusion places....

Im hungry.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They got tired of him insisting that he's the Keymaster, so they got the Gatekeeper to give him a tour.
 
