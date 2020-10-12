 Skip to content
 
(TuneIn)   Connie's rival gets her hairdresser to play a prank, George gets sued for blowing up the neighbor's TV (and the neighbor) and the Superman story "The Dragon's Teeth" concludes. Paul's Memory Bank starts at 8PM EDT   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - The Hair-Do - 3/6/49 - A competitor for Mr Boynton's affections gets Connie's hairdresser to give Connie a hideous hair-do, hoping it will be a huge turn-off to Boynton.

My Favorite Husband - Television - 6/17/49 - It's time for George's vacation but he needs someone to look after the house.  They visit the next door neighbors, the Stones, and George sees their new TV. While trying to improve the picture, George and Stone blow up the TV and Stone sues.  This show is the basis for the I Love Lucy episode "The Courtroom" and features Frank Nelson as Mr. Stone, Hans Conried as the process server and Alan Reed as the judge.

Superman - The Dragon's Teeth, Parts 6 to 10 - 2/21 - 3/3/1941 -The murdering jewel dealer Hoffman is trying to get to China with the 10 jade artifacts which are said to unlock the secret to everlasting life.  Can Clark, Lois, Jimmy & Perry White stop him?  Why am I asking that, we know they can't....the show is called Superman.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I checked my schedule I found that they have me put in for 2nd shift starting in November.  I'll check and see how firm that timeline is, but I suppose they figure I'm ready to go it "alone".  They're probably right.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we're off
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's too bad that one can't see just how bad Connie's hairdo was.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lorelle: It's too bad that one can't see just how bad Connie's hairdo was.


Most of their shows made it to TV I think.  I should check the ones I have.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In 1949 most sets were either 10" or 12", the largest was an RCA 16" that cost $500
 
