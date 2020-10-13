 Skip to content
(NECN Boston)   I'd like to report a Sunfish
23
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yah, The Man is trying to tell you to ignore a mutant sunfish that's "just swimming." Of course, there's nothing at all fishy about their ALL CAPS REQUEST THAT YOU IGNORE THE GIANT MUTANT SUNFISH THAT WILL USHER IN THE END OF DAYS.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ok, this IS my favorite feel-good "news" story from the long, long decade that the last 6 months have been.


p.s.  ALL sunfish are "GIANT MUTANT SUNFISH!"

just look at 'em!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like sunfish were evolving to become flounder or halibut, but then only made it half-way to flat bottomfish.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boston Fisherman Freaks Out About Fish
Youtube 8n2cIeIpzLA
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it cloven?
 
Iggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: [img.ifunny.co image 141x1500]


It's a common myth that intelligence, athleticism, stealth, camouflage, armour, viciousness, venom, etc. are required for a species to procreate and survive. Only one thing is required: procreation. That's it. There's literally only one thing that a species needs to stay around and it's the ability to fark and make more of themselves. Hell, many don't even need to fark to do that.
 
Iggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8n2cIeIp​zLA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thank you!  I was looking for that video.  :)
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S A FAHCKIN' TOONA, BRO!

/this never fails to amuse me
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't call 911.  If the cops get involved, the fish will probably get shot.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing 'normal sunfish things'?

Has Kanye been visiting recently?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, marine koalas.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live close, road trip tomorrow
 
Sinto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does it taste like?
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: puffy999: [img.ifunny.co image 141x1500]

It's a common myth that intelligence, athleticism, stealth, camouflage, armour, viciousness, venom, etc. are required for a species to procreate and survive. Only one thing is required: procreation. That's it. There's literally only one thing that a species needs to stay around and it's the ability to fark and make more of themselves. Hell, many don't even need to fark to do that.


And procreate they do!  They lay three hundred million eggs at a time, kinda like how cicadas emerge in the billions.  Can't eat all of us!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: It's like sunfish were evolving to become flounder or halibut, but then only made it half-way to flat bottomfish.


"Hmm, it's good, but don't you think we have too many flatfish?"

"What if we made it BIGGER?"

"I like the cut of your jib."
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not look directly at the sun fish!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: IT'S A FAHCKIN' TOONA, BRO!

/this never fails to amuse me


It's not a toonah!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Russ1642: puffy999: [img.ifunny.co image 141x1500]

It's a common myth that intelligence, athleticism, stealth, camouflage, armour, viciousness, venom, etc. are required for a species to procreate and survive. Only one thing is required: procreation. That's it. There's literally only one thing that a species needs to stay around and it's the ability to fark and make more of themselves. Hell, many don't even need to fark to do that.

And procreate they do!  They lay three hundred million eggs at a time, kinda like how cicadas emerge in the billions.  Can't eat all of us!


So, the saying should be amended to:
Survival of the _______?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
[Follow Up] Rare fish dies as tourists swarm location after news story covering it. Apparently was sliced by a propeller.
 
gas giant
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sinto: What does it taste like?


Parasites.
 
phishrace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've seen a good number of them while fishing off the left coast. Not unusual to have someone freak out the first time they see one on a party boat. Because they usually just quietly bob along the surface and are dark, they often get really close to the boat before somebody notices. Deck hands quickly straighten out the noobs. 'No, you can't catch it'.

Coolest critter I ever saw in the ocean was a giant leatherback turtle. So big white sharks probably didn't fark with it. That's something you don't forget.
 
