edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, free boat.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actual footage:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a metaphor.... for something
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like it went over to the dock side, but then succumbed to pier pressure.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Three guys on a boat in Florida doing a photoshoot?

Don't need a rubyjock photoshop contest entry to imagine what might have been going on.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Huh, Texas actually has a sane law that Florida doesn't. Texas law requires all boats under 26' to have a kill switch at sale and for every captain to use it if their boat has one. Florida only requires them for personal watercraft (jet skis). It's even sane in a more Libertarian viewpoint, your out of control property can kill, maim, or destroy the property of others so you should have the responsibility to control your machine.
 
