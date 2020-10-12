 Skip to content
(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   Fifth grader develops GTA VI: The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round   (wbrz.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know that was wrong don't you?
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero F*cks Given, world is ending anyway, might as well have some fun.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Zero F*cks Given, world is ending anyway, might as well have some fun.


That's been good advice since before the birth of agriculture.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are there school buses with automatic transmission now?
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Police added that the 11-year-old was seen flipping his middle finger to officers as he drove past them."

Unlike Ricky Bobby, this kid knew what to do with his hands.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like this kid. Clearly a member of FFA. (future Farkers of America) He's going places. Maybe not right this minute, but soon, he'll be going places. In ten years, he'll either be serving a life sentence or he'll be POTUS. Could go either way, but that kid is going to make things happen. Followup tag in his future.
 
