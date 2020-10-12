 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   Police investigating drowning at Echo Lake ake ake ake   (wcax.com) divider line
odd_inclination [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo subby, bravo.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for reminding us all of Martha's Muffin, I mean Martha and the Muffins.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he had a heart attack ack ack ack ack ack.

/You outta know by now
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Friday reboot.

Jason on on on on on?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinch hitting for Pedro Bourbon, Manny Mota.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You remember Uncle Joe.  He was the one afraid to cut the cake.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos to subby.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Franconia Notch and surrounding area needs to take at least one life a year...
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Thanks for reminding us all of Martha's Muffin, I mean Martha and the Muffins.


Thanks.  I won't have to post the video.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus your lake is so big
Jesus your lake is so big
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for Billy Joel. Leaving in generic ambulance. Ow!
 
VogonPoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earl Green: You remember Uncle Joe.  He was the one afraid to cut the cake.


That was Fire Lake.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

VogonPoet: Earl Green: You remember Uncle Joe.  He was the one afraid to cut the cake.

That was Fire Lake.


They named the larger and more beautiful Lake, Lake Elizabeth
And thus the smaller lake that was hidden from the highway
Became known forever as Lake Marie
 
Phocas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lol ol ol ol
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Thanks for reminding us all of Martha's Muffin, I mean Martha and the Muffins.


My thought as well. However, I do NOT want to see Martha's muffin.

/ugliest band ever
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Franconia Notch and surrounding area needs to take at least one life a year...


Lol, true.

That lake and the surrounding area is really beautiful, stayed there at the RV sites on my way to Acadia in 2018, reminded me of why I love the white mountains.
 
