(WBUR Boston)   Ice fishermen may want to consider new hobbies - water skiing, perhaps?   (wbur.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Standing by a frozen lake here in redstatelandia last year, got to talking to guy. The ice wasn't much, almost done for Spring. We talked about ice a bit but he was complaining people don't ice fish anymore. He had a bunch of theories. Lack of ice didn't occur to him.
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is sad. Though I never really thought that sitting in a shack on the ice was ever very safe.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Buy a boat, fish year around.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hate ice fishing.  By the time you cut a hike big enough for the boat, it's fine to go home.

Last year I caught 500lbs of ice, but nearly burned down the place trying to fry it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Buy a boat, fish year around.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ice fishing is, you know, where you...

i.gifer.comView Full Size


Sorry! Y'all just seemed like indoor Farkers.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Burgess Meredith Grumpy Old Men Grumpier Old Men
Youtube hY6asH4iKGo
 
goodncold
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Where I live (near Montréal ) we used to get ice thick enough for walking on reliably by the first week of January. Sometimes a bit earlier.

Now it sometime end of January into feb.  and it's gone much faster too.

Love having a huge wide open place to run the dog, ice fish's and have great walks on.

But sadly the window of opportunity for thick ice is  getting narrower all the time.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Last time i went ice fishing 40 years ago, dad cut a 3 foot square hole in 3 feet if ice for us to fish in a couple hundred feet offshore. Went out with a sled, lawn chairs, lunch, and tackle. A couple hours in a crack came about 3 miles out of the east and shifted north via our hole a mile to the opposite shore. You never saw a kid pack up a sled and run so fast to shore...
 
