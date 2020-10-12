 Skip to content
(Chron)   Remember the time one of America's most famous evangelists founded a new megachurch, which turned out to be a total fake? Okay, that description didn't narrow it down much, I guess   (chron.com) divider line
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In August, the first of several lawsuits was filed. It alleged that McPherson's ambitious Tahoe headquarters was nothing more than a get-rich-quick scheme.

Some would say she was merely ahead of her time.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Lady of Perpetual Exemption was better.  Just sayin'.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They all are, every mega-church is a mockery of religion and every televangelist is a mockery of faith.
I'm not anti-religion, but few of the people I've met who can be said to be true followers of Jesus have been affiliated with an organization like that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love her or hate her, you have to admit that she was one of the most interesting women in recent American history.  Hell, if Kathy Lee Gifford writes a musical based on your life, you must have done something right!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nowadays, there would be no consequence. Anyone who sued would find their home address published and people marching on their lawns. Any news station would get bombarded with complaints and spurious FCC citations. Any local prosecutor would get voted out before the next election, somehow.

And the people who gave their life savings to a religious charlatan would brag about it.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exactly what is the difference between a real religion and a fake one?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they have altar vixens?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<<<
Tatiana Maslany (center) played a character based on Aimee Semple McPherson in HBO's "Perry Mason" reboot.
>>>

FFS, why was I not informed :O

Perry Mason was on the list, but now just became a must-see.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Katerchen: <<<
Tatiana Maslany (center) played a character based on Aimee Semple McPherson in HBO's "Perry Mason" reboot.
>>>

FFS, why was I not informed :O

Perry Mason was on the list, but now just became a must-see.


We tried to have discussion threads for it at the time.

It didn't help that they released it right as HBO Go was shut down for HBO Max, and episodes were uploaded a day late.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Define "Fake".  If you ask for money for your invisible sky god and you live better than any of your parishioners you are a fake.  If you live really meekly and simply maybe you are just delusional.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Our Lady of Perpetual Exemption was better.  Just sayin'.


Hey, at least they were honest about it.

Too bad they had to stop accepting gifts because it kinda 'got out of hand'...
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hear Mariachi static on my radio
And the tubes they glow in the dark
And I'm there with her in Ensenada
And I'm here in Echo Park
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Exactly what is the difference between a real religion and a fake one?


I would venture a couple thousand years, lol.

/Infidel here
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She died of an "Accidental" overdoes.
 
goatharper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Exactly what is the difference between a real religion and a fake one?


A very good question. Speaking as an atheist with multiple clergy in my family, I think I can answer you.

I like and respect several of the clergy in my family. They serve their congregations and do real good.

One so-called clergyman in my family is the exemplification of everything people despise.

Remember: I am an atheist. But I recognize that many people have beliefs that I don't share, and it is useless to shout at them that they are wrong for believing what they have been taught from birth. People who work within that intractable belief to serve  and comfort people are doing good work, I think.

Note that the Soviet Union was officially atheist for three generations. As soon as the Soviet Union fell, religion came right back as strong as ever. You can't extinguish religious belief by force, or by reason. It's built in to our DNA, for better or worse. All we can really do is make it irrelevant.  How? I leave that as an exercise for the student
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

goatharper: Dave2042: Exactly what is the difference between a real religion and a fake one?

A very good question. Speaking as an atheist with multiple clergy in my family, I think I can answer you.

I like and respect several of the clergy in my family. They serve their congregations and do real good.

One so-called clergyman in my family is the exemplification of everything people despise.

Remember: I am an atheist. But I recognize that many people have beliefs that I don't share, and it is useless to shout at them that they are wrong for believing what they have been taught from birth. People who work within that intractable belief to serve  and comfort people are doing good work, I think.

Note that the Soviet Union was officially atheist for three generations. As soon as the Soviet Union fell, religion came right back as strong as ever. You can't extinguish religious belief by force, or by reason. It's built in to our DNA, for better or worse. All we can really do is make it irrelevant.  How? I leave that as an exercise for the student


Master;
Could the urge to fleece the unlearned of their hard earned not also have lain dormant with the unpracticed religions?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

goatharper: Dave2042: Exactly what is the difference between a real religion and a fake one?

A very good question. Speaking as an atheist with multiple clergy in my family, I think I can answer you.

I like and respect several of the clergy in my family. They serve their congregations and do real good.

One so-called clergyman in my family is the exemplification of everything people despise.

Remember: I am an atheist. But I recognize that many people have beliefs that I don't share, and it is useless to shout at them that they are wrong for believing what they have been taught from birth. People who work within that intractable belief to serve  and comfort people are doing good work, I think.

Note that the Soviet Union was officially atheist for three generations. As soon as the Soviet Union fell, religion came right back as strong as ever. You can't extinguish religious belief by force, or by reason. It's built in to our DNA, for better or worse. All we can really do is make it irrelevant.  How? I leave that as an exercise for the student


Was mostly being snarky.

But...

I don't see why an adherent of a fake religion can't use it as an inspiration to do good.  All it needs is a good person who's credulous.

Apart from that, I'd mostly agree with you.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
[I Simpson] Brother Faith / Don Cheadle - Now Let's Hear It (Sub Ita)
Youtube ieUKrPpFqfM
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the Perry Mason angle about Girard (which later became Woodland Hills) was inspired by Tahoe Pines?

Interesting.
 
