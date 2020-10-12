 Skip to content
(Chron)   Woman returns from vacation in Mexico with story about the nice Mexicans who borrowed her SUV for a few days, then gave it back to her 97 pounds heavier, along with some money for her drive home   (chron.com) divider line
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always tell when somebody's been talking to too many cops when they call speed a narcotic.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you're supposed to measure drugs in kilos, right?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I think you're supposed to measure drugs in kilos, right?


Depends on if you're selling them or consuming them.
 
pravetz8c
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like an honest mistake
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: You can always tell when somebody's been talking to too many cops when they call speed a narcotic.


Or that Myriam Webster biatch or whatever her name is.

a:a drug (such as opium or morphine) that in moderate doses dulls the senses, relieves pain, and induces profound sleep but in excessive doses causes stupor, coma, or convulsions
b:a drug (such as marijuana or LSD) subject to restriction similar to that of addictive narcotics whether physiologically (see PHYSIOLOGICALaddictive and narcotic or not

The woman in TFA is an idiot and no doubt also playing dumb.  Fark her for bringing those two poisons into our country, thereby supporting the ultra-violent cartels.

/If it was weed I might be able to conjure up some sympathy
//Nah, cartel weed.  Buy it legally in Colorado or wherever and drive it home like everyone else does.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Admitted she knew she was transporting something for money but didn't know what. Should have just played dumb (really really dumb) that a friendly local had paid her to borrow her car for a few days.

I mean, it wouldn't hold up to a competent jury, but you never know...
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: You can always tell when somebody's been talking to too many cops when they call speed a narcotic.


"Narcotic" means "illegal drugs" to a lot of people.

Meth?  Narcotic.
Cocaine?  Narcotic.
Oxycontin?  Medication.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Standley allegedly agreed to talk to authorities without an attorney present.
Standley stated she knew the vehicle contained something illegal but was unsure what.

Standley is farked.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I consider myself to be a smart traveler, so I am not falling for that one.

/Again.
 
