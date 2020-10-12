 Skip to content
 
(Courier-Journal)   Surgeon who performed the nation's first hand transplant gives his last high five   (courier-journal.com) divider line
jman144
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What, no applause?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All he wanted was one last pat on the back for his legacy.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Something something hand job.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jackson Browne (live 1978) Rosie
Youtube fttAV7prGG4
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He was a great man, you gotta hand it to him.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
With that last name, I suppose his career path was as good as predestined.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jman144: What, no applause?


Not even a high five.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Practice on a hot dog first, or you'll rip your dick off.
 
Eravior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What he accomplished greatly benefited humanity but I just wish he didn't use the possessed hands of serial killers.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who else read head transplant?
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When we were Scouts in Troop 685 we went to some fall Scout competition. Among the entertainment was skits.

An assistant Scoutmaster at my first troop suggested doing "funny corporate sponsorships" for certain Scout events. Chicken eating contest sponsored by KFC, such and such... and an axe competition sponsored by "Kutz and Kleinert".

That Troop is now defunct for some reason.
 
