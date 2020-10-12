 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   '60ft man-made disc' exposed by melting Antarctic ice has conspiracy theorist nutters believing that aliens have bored into our earth and are chilling out with cubed drinks waiting for us to further melt the planet (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not good.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I saw that movie

/It didn't end well
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's really interesting
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I think I saw that movie

/It didn't end well


Look, just because you couldn't get the ambiguity of the ending doesn't mean "it didn't end well".

Ohh, you mean as far as dooming the entire human race...yea, that's true.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't be so snarky subby. This is 2020.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I think I saw that movie

/It didn't end well

Look, just because you couldn't get the ambiguity of the ending doesn't mean "it didn't end well".

Ohh, you mean as far as dooming the entire human race...yea, that's true.


Yeah, it all boils down to POV.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I think I saw that movie

/It didn't end well


I just read a book like that where they found a thing under the sea during North Sea drilling operations.  Things didn't turn out well.
 
wantingout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just wait until all the ancient buildings start being exposed.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
wonder what Two Scoops will have to say about this one.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Must be the Skin Walkers
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's an old image of the Millennium Falcon from the Hoth Echo Base hangar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cable was too expensive, this is a 1990's satellite tv receiver?  It didn't receive Fox News is why the conspiracy has started.

Or a one size carries all researchers snow disc

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All joking aside, this is the first picture of "OMG!!! Aliens!" that is really intriguing. It's not someone seeing a rock from a weird angle, this is something I'd like to hear more about. I'm sure it's just something Howard Stark designed back in the 40s, but I'm sure he cleaned up all of his toys...
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Obviously for grain storage.
 
Chakan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: [Fark user image 522x223]


Dude on the left looks like Seth Rogen and Bradley Cooper had a child.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Odd, I just got back from a supply run to the article. I think someone lost a dog, so I brought him home to give him a forever home.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
War Of The Worlds |2005| All Alien Attack Scenes [Edited]
Youtube XxnRWFRTX3E
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
#Waiting
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wantingout: Just wait until all the ancient buildings start being exposed.


Hopefully we will find them before Anubis strikes.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sooooooo.....do not open that. We don't want to upset the Elder Things.

/ at this rate, they'll all thaw before too long
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: All joking aside, this is the first picture of "OMG!!! Aliens!" that is really intriguing. It's not someone seeing a rock from a weird angle, this is something I'd like to hear more about. I'm sure it's just something Howard Stark designed back in the 40s, but I'm sure he cleaned up all of his toys...


No, it someone seeing a water filled sink hole from a weird angle and confusing sediment lines with shadows.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eh, looks more like a flying toilet bowl seat...

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Many of the small editorial decisions -- like not showing the keys dropping, or only hinting at information such as clothing on pegs - may have benefited from the sheer length it took to deliver the film. The editing of this film is superb.

Here's some background.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yawn. So Yog Soggoth is released in October 2020. Wake me up when December mike drops.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What would aliens be doing with a man-made object like that?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: All joking aside, this is the first picture of "OMG!!! Aliens!" that is really intriguing. It's not someone seeing a rock from a weird angle, this is something I'd like to hear more about. I'm sure it's just something Howard Stark designed back in the 40s, but I'm sure he cleaned up all of his toys...


Dude, it's a conspiracy theory video; without an original, unbiased source this could be any kind of digitally edited crap. I want the Google Earth coordinates to see it for myself, and even then I will hold judgement until it can be independently verified.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Mikey1969: All joking aside, this is the first picture of "OMG!!! Aliens!" that is really intriguing. It's not someone seeing a rock from a weird angle, this is something I'd like to hear more about. I'm sure it's just something Howard Stark designed back in the 40s, but I'm sure he cleaned up all of his toys...

Dude, it's a conspiracy theory video; without an original, unbiased source this could be any kind of digitally edited crap. I want the Google Earth coordinates to see it for myself, and even then I will hold judgement until it can be independently verified.


That's just what a lizard person would say.
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Dude, it's a conspiracy theory video; without an original, unbiased source this could be any kind of digitally edited crap. I want the Google Earth coordinates to see it for myself, and even then I will hold judgement until it can be independently verified.


66º16'24''S 100º59'03.0E

/It's in the article.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The updated reading of the Mayan calendar has the reset date in the year 2020.

I'm surprised the Rapture crowd hasn't been more upset about a global plague.  I mean, that is supposed to be part of the Eschaton isn't it?  Or can they not imagine Trump is actually the Antichrist?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Has anyone called the SGC? That's Earth's last defense from the Goauld.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: thespindrifter: Dude, it's a conspiracy theory video; without an original, unbiased source this could be any kind of digitally edited crap. I want the Google Earth coordinates to see it for myself, and even then I will hold judgement until it can be independently verified.

66º16'24''S 100º59'03.0E

/It's in the article.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's all starting to make sense now!
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: I want the Google Earth coordinates


66°16'24.0"S 100°59'03.0"E
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What Google Earth currently show for those coordinates:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Eh, looks more like a flying toilet bowl seat...

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 600x456]



That's not better.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/Have you ever considered hearing about Origin, and to serve to Ori?
 
SirPenguin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: What Google Earth currently show for those coordinates:

[Fark user image image 850x415]


Yea, the satellite image definitely shows it. The random Asian shop in the image preview is odd though...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: thespindrifter: Dude, it's a conspiracy theory video; without an original, unbiased source this could be any kind of digitally edited crap. I want the Google Earth coordinates to see it for myself, and even then I will hold judgement until it can be independently verified.

66º16'24''S 100º59'03.0E

/It's in the article.


Link to Google Earth: https://www.google.com/maps/place/66%​C​2%B016'24.1%22S+100%C2%B059'04.8%22E/@​-66.2733518,100.982467
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would laugh my ass off if global warming unfroze aliens that were there for like 10 000+ years and we found out we were an alien experiment or something.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: C18H27NO3: thespindrifter: Dude, it's a conspiracy theory video; without an original, unbiased source this could be any kind of digitally edited crap. I want the Google Earth coordinates to see it for myself, and even then I will hold judgement until it can be independently verified.

66º16'24''S 100º59'03.0E

/It's in the article.

Link to Google Earth: https://www.google.com/maps/place/66%C​2%B016'24.1%22S+100%C2%B059'04.8%22E/@​-66.2733518,100.982467


That was Maps, this is Google Earth (not that it matters much): https://earth.google.com/web/search/-​6​6.2733616,100.9846074/
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well Hell gang... Who's up for a Road Trip?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: All joking aside, this is the first picture of "OMG!!! Aliens!" that is really intriguing. It's not someone seeing a rock from a weird angle, this is something I'd like to hear more about. I'm sure it's just something Howard Stark designed back in the 40s, but I'm sure he cleaned up all of his toys...


RTFA. It's a puddle of water.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That all said, it looks like a freshwater pocket, sometimes called a 'tarn'. There's several others nearby.
 
