41
46 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
45 minutes ago  
8,000,000 cases of COVID (and really, we all know there's tons more)

Are we "rounding the corner" yet, Donnie?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  
The greatest single failure in American history.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  
It was predicted months ago that we would be at 250,000 dead by election day.
 
enry [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

Anenu: It was predicted months ago that we would be at 250,000 dead by election day.


Yeah but someone else predicted 2 million deaths so Trump is 1.8 million deaths ahead and therefore.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  
USA! USA!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  

OldRod: 8,000,000 cases of COVID (and really, we all know there's tons more)

Are we "rounding the corner" yet, Donnie?


We are! I mean, it's less a corner than a traffic circle, but we're rounding the fark out of it.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  

enry: Anenu: It was predicted months ago that we would be at 250,000 dead by election day.

Yeah but someone else predicted 2 million deaths so Trump is 1.8 million deaths ahead and therefore.


Only thanks to a bunch of ebil tyrantitical Democrat governors

/seriously, Thanks

/seriously, Thanks
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
18 minutes ago  

Bootleg: OldRod: 8,000,000 cases of COVID (and really, we all know there's tons more)

Are we "rounding the corner" yet, Donnie?

We are! I mean, it's less a corner than a traffic circle, but we're rounding the fark out of it.


Traffic circle, or drain?
 
Serious Black [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  

Anenu: It was predicted months ago that we would be at 250,000 dead by election day.


I had guessed we'd be at 240,000 confirmed deaths by the end of September. I expected the rise in death rates from the beginning of August to continue and for us to average 4 deaths per day for the past two months. I'm glad I was wrong and that we averaged about 2.5 deaths per day for the past two months, but that's still an awful death rate that's matched only by heart disease and cancer in this country.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  
It is what it is. Just remember to inject your bleach and some day it will disappear like a miracle.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
USA NO. 1!
 
ImpendingCynic
16 minutes ago  
One day* it will be gone.


* when the sun expands and incinerates the earth
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
16 minutes ago  
Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
16 minutes ago  
Gone by easter*


*2024 (we hope...)
 
stuhayes2010
15 minutes ago  
Flu fatality is 0.1%

This is 2.75%
 
thefatbasturd [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  
WE'RE NUMBER 1! WE'RE NUMBER 1! WE'RE NUM...<COUGHCOUGHCOUGH>
Well THAT can't be good...
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
We should make this a contest prize.  Every millionth person diagnosed with Covid gets all their medical/housing/car expenses paid for a year plus a $50,000 bonus.

/might as well have fun with it, right?
//s
 
Teddy Brosevelt
14 minutes ago  
We flattened the curve on the wrong axis.  I, for one, blame the metric system and Fifa.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
11 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: We should make this a contest prize.  Every millionth person diagnosed with Covid gets all their medical/housing/car expenses paid for a year plus a $50,000 bonus.

/might as well have fun with it, right?
//s


Don't be socialist.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
10 minutes ago  
Evidently my data is still a day or so behind.  But it's still worth pointing out.
 
Daraymann
8 minutes ago  
But her Emails!
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
8 minutes ago  
You would think that it's clearly obvious by now that the whole reason we are in this mess is that Trump doesn't believe in illness, and doesn't think there is any reason to take it seriously.

It is the ultimate example of, "We have tried doing nothing, and now we are fresh out of ideas."

The entire government is complicit in this colossal fark up.  It's not just Trump's fault.  The people who are supposed to check and balance his stupidity have failed too.  And since they are supposed to be the smart ones, their failure is quite a bit worse.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 minutes ago  
The f*ckstain who really needs to die of it hasn't

/Yet
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.


we only get 50 minutes in canada
 
WillofJ2
7 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 600x196]


Sadly I think that applies to many other things in society now, "I heard..." is basically a facebook repost that spreads to thousands with no one bothering to fact check

Then using what they "heard" to defend a point, "i heard Obama isn't a citizen"  grandmas chain email has taken over except now its killing people
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
7 minutes ago  
Get your screaming pillows ready. You're gonna need them.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  
Keyser_Soze_Death

Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.

Then how do they do time in metric?
 
palelizard
6 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Anenu: It was predicted months ago that we would be at 250,000 dead by election day.

I had guessed we'd be at 240,000 confirmed deaths by the end of September. I expected the rise in death rates from the beginning of August to continue and for us to average 4 deaths per day for the past two months. I'm glad I was wrong and that we averaged about 2.5 deaths per day for the past two months, but that's still an awful death rate that's matched only by heart disease and cancer in this country.


When did the data start being filtered through the White House rather than the CDC? July.

I don't have any evidence of numerical manipulation, but given the volume of easily disprovable lies that have come from the White House, I instinctively distrust their numbers.
 
WillofJ2
5 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: You would think that it's clearly obvious by now that the whole reason we are in this mess is that Trump doesn't believe in illness, and doesn't think there is any reason to take it seriously.

It is the ultimate example of, "We have tried doing nothing, and now we are fresh out of ideas."

The entire government is complicit in this colossal fark up.  It's not just Trump's fault.  The people who are supposed to check and balance his stupidity have failed too.  And since they are supposed to be the smart ones, their failure is quite a bit worse.


Krispy kreme was deemed essential
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  
We are averaging 1 million new cases every 22 days. So if that holds, we will hit 9 million by election day.

We will be close to 250,000 dead by election day.
 
NotARocketScientist
4 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Evidently my data is still a day or so behind.  But it's still worth pointing out.


World-o-meter is the fastest to get the information. Other sites tend to lag a day or two.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
4 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Keyser_Soze_Death: Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.

we only get 50 minutes in canada


Of course, you're on the metric system.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image image 850x566]


history.comView Full Size
 
rummonkey
3 minutes ago  

OldRod: 8,000,000 cases of COVID (and really, we all know there's tons more)

Are we "rounding the corner" yet, Donnie?


Is it Easter yet? I have been given many assurances that this will all be over by Easter.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  
The total deaths now exceed the population of the 104th largest city in Merica.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.


Seems like a lot less than that this year.

/is it over yet
//well a few its really
///more than three
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  

stuhayes2010: Flu fatality is 0.1%

This is 2.75%


Well, the flu used to be higher, but nooooo, we had to go and create a vaccine for it.
 
