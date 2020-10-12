 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   It's Thanksgiving on the metric calendar, complete with stuffed moose, beaver casserole and poutine cheesecake for dessert   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, Thanksgiving, Public holidays in Canada, Canada, 1970, Thanksgiving Day, Canadian Thanksgiving, 1973, 1969  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2020 at 3:50 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And like their American cousins, after the big meal they like to go do some shopping:

Robin Sparkles-Let's Go To The Mall' (full version).
Youtube IY_bhVSGKEg
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
American Thanksgiving is so late in the year that we appropriated Halloween for our harvest festival.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mynd you, møøse stuffing can be pretti nasti.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And some Himalayan possum


'cause I found him a layin in the road.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
beaver casserole

Gaufres Bleu, in Quebec.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Any stuffed beaver on the menu?
 
tuxq
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On January 31, 1957, the Governor General of Canada Vincent Massey issued a proclamation stating: "A Day of General Thanksgiving to Almighty God for the bountiful harvest with which Canada has been blessed - to be observed on the second Monday in October."[3]

So... it's a religion holiday?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They're already promoting Canadian Mardi Noir for toumourrouw.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Any stuffed beaver on the menu?


Not your personal erotica website.

Happy Canadian Thanksgiving, which the Fuccons will observe on the traditional territory of the Algonquin nation.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Exploding salad
Youtube AciMmafYfIY
 
clawsoon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tuxq: On January 31, 1957, the Governor General of Canada Vincent Massey issued a proclamation stating: "A Day of General Thanksgiving to Almighty God for the bountiful harvest with which Canada has been blessed - to be observed on the second Monday in October."[3]

So... it's a religion holiday?


Canada has never been big on separation of church and state.  A bunch of provincial governments pay for entire systems of Catholic education.  Our head of state also happens to be head of the Church of England.  And Turkey Day is a day of Thanksgiving to the Almighty God.
 
billstewart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There a restaurant near me that mainly serves pastrami sandwiches, fries, and Belgian beers.  I don't eat meat, but my wife does, and loves pastrami, so usually when we've gone there she'll get pastrami and fries and I'll get beer and fries.  Haven't been there post-pandemic, but my wife had an errand near there the other week, so she brought home a pastrami sandwich for her and poutine for me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's no hockey this year though.  Bummer.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The WHAT calendar? 

(Clicks link)

Oh, right, Canadia.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
it was great when you could count the months of the year on your fingers.....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope Bubbles and the boys get to enjoy some nice f**kin' turkey today.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

clawsoon: tuxq: On January 31, 1957, the Governor General of Canada Vincent Massey issued a proclamation stating: "A Day of General Thanksgiving to Almighty God for the bountiful harvest with which Canada has been blessed - to be observed on the second Monday in October."[3]

So... it's a religion holiday?

Canada has never been big on separation of church and state.  A bunch of provincial governments pay for entire systems of Catholic education.  Our head of state also happens to be head of the Church of England.  And Turkey Day is a day of Thanksgiving to the Almighty God.


Well, you certainly wouldn't be celebrating violent liberation from England.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.