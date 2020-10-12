 Skip to content
(CNN)   So, how is America's totally 100% safe re-opening of schools going? School officials: *crickets* CDC: *crickets* Watchdog groups: *crickets* News media: Uhhh... here's an article about how nobody knows?   (cnn.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering we fail at contact tracing and the worst effects will be on parents, it's difficult, ostensibly by design, to show a clear path from child to parent and that that transmission happened at school.  But I suspect the red-state spikes reflect this, however, as they've been the first and most eager to resume/mandate in-person instruction with piss-poor/nonexistent protocols.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Couple this with the 10s of the thousands of lay offs of teachers and staff around the country. It's like we are trying to pull the system apart.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Funny how nobody in TFA could find this, when .00003 seconds of googling rewards us with:

http://qualtrics.com/covid-school-das​h​board

It's going badly. Like people ignoring a virulent pathogen badly.
 
Pick13
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FAKE NEWS!
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Duh!
The donors want schools open to keep available labor high.
Neither party is going to ask any real questions or rock the boat.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Michigan's been doing a bit of reporting on it.  Too bad all we have to show for it is a bumper crop of terrorists.

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/​0​,9753,7-406-98163_98173_102480---,00.h​tml
 
Loren
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

koder: Considering we fail at contact tracing and the worst effects will be on parents, it's difficult, ostensibly by design, to show a clear path from child to parent and that that transmission happened at school.  But I suspect the red-state spikes reflect this, however, as they've been the first and most eager to resume/mandate in-person instruction with piss-poor/nonexistent protocols.


Exactly.  The lack of data says they know it's not safe and don't want to measure it.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We just received word late last week that in Missouri they are reopening our school district. I've already elected to keep my kids in the virtual classroom, which is not ideal, but ultimately safer for them.The letter the superintendent sent out to parents was ridiculous. It showed a bunch of numbers that showed Missouri is increasing, but then he followed up the numbers with 'I know this doesn't look good but we feel that it's going to get better very soon therefore we've decided to open the school'. Stupid motherfarker
 
tobcc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wife is a teacher, they are fully open.  The arnt keeping track or saying anything.  I think every district is doing the same thing.  They are keeping it quiet.  They are having outbreaks and schools are being infected and closed, they just dont tell anyone.   My wife isnt even allowed to talk about it.  They have already had meetings about "gossip", which is really what classrooms in other schools are being closed, told to isolate.

Its a s-show from top to bottom.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Couple this with the 10s of the thousands of lay offs of teachers and staff around the country. It's like we are trying to pull the system apart.


So, distance learning requires fewer teachers and almost no support staff. Who woulda thought that?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Duh!
The donors want schools open to keep available labor high.
Neither party is going to ask any real questions or rock the boat.


BSAB!

In reality, the entire HHS is controlled by Trump, from FDA to NIH to CDC, so getting accurate numbers is very partisan nowadays. It didn't used to be, but here we are.
 
Stig2112
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My high school in Michigan just closed down because students and faculty were testing positive. Something like 75 students were ordered to isolate due to contact tracing.
 
patrick767 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it have been cool if we'd had national leadership on this issue including a program to study the reopenings to accurately assess how well they were working, which methods worked and which didn't, etc?

I can dream.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The disease only has a 3.6% mortality rate. Admittedly, it's not great, but it's not really horrific.

And I'm told it's no more than a common cold. So if you're overdue for a chest x-ray or 400, just trust in Trump and leave matters of the State to the State.


Anyway, I'm off to Costco to buy 5000 tons of sand and boron.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's called quietly and sheepishly backing away from a sham. The best way not to test positive for COVID is to not get tested.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tobcc: Wife is a teacher, they are fully open.  The arnt keeping track or saying anything.  I think every district is doing the same thing.  They are keeping it quiet.  They are having outbreaks and schools are being infected and closed, they just dont tell anyone.   My wife isnt even allowed to talk about it.  They have already had meetings about "gossip", which is really what classrooms in other schools are being closed, told to isolate.

Its a s-show from top to bottom.


Same here in AZ. I have 5 kids in quarantine, 4 with direct and extended contact and active fevers. Was I notified? Nope. Know how I found out? I called parents because the kids had been out for more than 2 days (AP NEVER miss).

I have no idea if I need to quarantine. I have no idea if I was exposed (had prolonged direct contact with three of them because I was doing direct instruction and they sit up front). I have no idea if I should get tested.

It's rampant and no one is saying a farking word.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
img.devrant.comView Full Size
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: tobcc: Wife is a teacher, they are fully open.  The arnt keeping track or saying anything.  I think every district is doing the same thing.  They are keeping it quiet.  They are having outbreaks and schools are being infected and closed, they just dont tell anyone.   My wife isnt even allowed to talk about it.  They have already had meetings about "gossip", which is really what classrooms in other schools are being closed, told to isolate.

Its a s-show from top to bottom.

Same here in AZ. I have 5 kids in quarantine, 4 with direct and extended contact and active fevers. Was I notified? Nope. Know how I found out? I called parents because the kids had been out for more than 2 days (AP NEVER miss).

I have no idea if I need to quarantine. I have no idea if I was exposed (had prolonged direct contact with three of them because I was doing direct instruction and they sit up front). I have no idea if I should get tested.

It's rampant and no one is saying a farking word.


Down here where I live, there were several Bigfoot sightings near the local elementary school. Was it on the news?! Of course not! Sentience is horrifying.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One thing is for sure, if there was a lifeless child's COVID ridden body out there somewhere, CNN would be all over it.  Absent that, one can only assume there have been zero child fatalities related to schools reopening.
 
