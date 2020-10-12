 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Men that can go DEEP are more likely to cheat. Well that should be obvious   (news.sky.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel so attacked.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about men who may lay heavy, but will *never* go deep?

*poors one out for Rudy Ray Moore*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Slut!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pehvbot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey guys, what's up?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What about girthy guys?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They get more invitations, and opportunity is a motivator.
My wife craves Sam Elliott and wanted Alan Rickman BAD.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not in every case

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When women are ovulating they are out looking for the good genes, for the impressive testosterone displays.

When you have more opportunity you have more copulation it's not rocket science.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And my voice runs deep
So deep
So deep it put her ears to sleep
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: And my voice runs deep
So deep
So deep it put her ears to sleep


Sounds like you're having a good day
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pehvbot: [Fark user image 318x159]
Hey guys, what's up?


Hey man, not cool!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Slut!!!!

[Fark user image 402x602]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought it was the irresistible scent of Old Spice that was the reason for this guy's success with the ladies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chipaku
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zepillin: When women are ovulating they are out looking for the good genes, for the impressive testosterone displays.

When you have more opportunity you have more copulation it's not rocket science.


Women are dumb robots. And sluts.


/am I doing it right
 
Wolf892
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chipaku: zepillin: When women are ovulating they are out looking for the good genes, for the impressive testosterone displays.

When you have more opportunity you have more copulation it's not rocket science.

Women are dumb robots. And sluts.


/am I doing it right


You're not wrong biologically speaking
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Al Green - I'm Still in Love with You (Official Audio)
Youtube Tg_Guhd6fEY


Sorry ladies, I'm still in love with her.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
images.findagrave.comView Full Size


Will never break your heart.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CORPSE - CAT GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE!
Youtube Yl6t_8pldzU


Corpse Husband. That is all.

/yes, that's his real voice
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
he ded, isn't he.
 
chipaku
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wolf892: chipaku: zepillin: When women are ovulating they are out looking for the good genes, for the impressive testosterone displays.

When you have more opportunity you have more copulation it's not rocket science.

Women are dumb robots. And sluts.


/am I doing it right

You're not wrong biologically speaking


Tell me moar about "evolutionary psychology"
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chipaku: zepillin: When women are ovulating they are out looking for the good genes, for the impressive testosterone displays.

When you have more opportunity you have more copulation it's not rocket science.

Women are dumb robots. And sluts.


/am I doing it right


why would you say that?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh you're a fearful nest builder got it
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Deep voice is generally a sign of high testosterone production. Its not rocket surgery.

/but it is chemistry
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chipaku: zepillin: When women are ovulating they are out looking for the good genes, for the impressive testosterone displays.

When you have more opportunity you have more copulation it's not rocket science.

Women are dumb robots. And sluts.


/am I doing it right


seriously dude I don't equate that kind of behavior with sluts and robots at all

that is really something you need to look at
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chipaku: Wolf892: chipaku: zepillin: When women are ovulating they are out looking for the good genes, for the impressive testosterone displays.

When you have more opportunity you have more copulation it's not rocket science.

Women are dumb robots. And sluts.


/am I doing it right

You're not wrong biologically speaking

Tell me moar about "evolutionary psychology"


And tell us slowly...whisper it to us...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chicks Dig the Long Ball
Youtube qLECMCargd8
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Not in every case

[Fark user image 425x583]


Paging Mr. Herman
Youtube 5VLzJX8CRzM
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chipaku: zepillin: When women are ovulating they are out looking for the good genes, for the impressive testosterone displays.

When you have more opportunity you have more copulation it's not rocket science.

Women are dumb robots. And sluts.


/am I doing it right


I know you're being facetious, but biological imperative plays a large role in partner selection.

That doesn't mean a woman's biology responding to a deep voice or a hairy chest (or whatever) makes her a robot any more than a man automatically wanting to have sex with an attractive woman does.

Though some people are dumb sluts, they aren't robots.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I thought it was the irresistible scent of Old Spice that was the reason for this guy's success with the ladies.
[Fark user image image 425x237]


Boy, are you wrong. That guy knows dolphins. Women love dolphins.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait, are you saying he lied to us?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People with attractive traits have more options. News at 11
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: chipaku: zepillin: When women are ovulating they are out looking for the good genes, for the impressive testosterone displays.

When you have more opportunity you have more copulation it's not rocket science.

Women are dumb robots. And sluts.


/am I doing it right

I know you're being facetious, but biological imperative plays a large role in partner selection.

That doesn't mean a woman's biology responding to a deep voice or a hairy chest (or whatever) makes her a robot any more than a man automatically wanting to have sex with an attractive woman does.

Though some people are dumb sluts, they aren't robots.


I don't understand why something hormonal would be compared to something robotic it doesn't make sense to me

it definitely not coming from me I think it's very human

and interesting, did you know that if you speak into a woman's left ear she's more likely to give you her telephone number than if you speak into her right ear? I just think that kind of stuff interesting

and yes I am being facetious in a little bit Pokey
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It takes two to cheat. Possibly, women are simply more likely to hit on men with deep voices, and then events take the usual course. This is just another failure of the pseudoscience called "sociology" to  1) find scientific proof and 2) consider alternative explanations for the data.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Or maybe I'm confused about what's directed at what nevermind
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
(csb) I emceed a Spinners concert about 30 years ago and all the ladies went squeeeeeeee when Pervis Jackson (the "12:45 guy") did his thing during "Games People Play."

/anecdote = data!
 
