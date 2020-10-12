 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Kids: don't use red kryptonite (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, Superhero, Superman, Crime, Wonder Woman, Batman, English-language films, DC Comics, Denis Ward  
•       •       •

1193 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 12 Oct 2020 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kryptonitelock.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactly is a "fake bible"?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denis Ward later claimed to have no recollection of the incident but, after being shown CCTV footage from Dublin's D Two nightclub, where the incident took place, he confessed: "I took the book off him and went for him"

If you can't handle alcohol don't drink. Nothing is more pathetic than some slob tendering the excuse " I was drunk" to explain away being an asshole.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim, Daragh Comerford, told police that he had spotted some fake Bibles in the club and was messing around with one when a man in a Superman costume took it from him.

Fark user imageView Full Size


What "messing around with a Bible" might look like.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Geotpf: What exactly is a "fake bible"?


Or more specifically, what kind isn't?
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Geotpf: What exactly is a "fake bible"?


It's just a redundant term.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This story has everything!
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So glad they added the context that he is a father. It makes it all the more heinous because this is the first time on record that man who has fathered a child acted like a dick.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a dildo made of red kryptonite and yes I am brave enough
 
docilej
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

evilsofa: The victim, Daragh Comerford, told police that he had spotted some fake Bibles in the club and was messing around with one when a man in a Superman costume took it from him.

[Fark user image image 470x305]

What "messing around with a Bible" might look like.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

evilsofa: The victim, Daragh Comerford, told police that he had spotted some fake Bibles in the club and was messing around with one when a man in a Superman costume took it from him.

[Fark user image 470x305]

What "messing around with a Bible" might look like.


docilej: evilsofa: The victim, Daragh Comerford, told police that he had spotted some fake Bibles in the club and was messing around with one when a man in a Superman costume took it from him.

[Fark user image image 470x305]

What "messing around with a Bible" might look like.

[Fark user image 416x576]


Both sides are bad.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.