    Weird, Hammacher Schlemmer, Wall Christmas Tree, Christmas tree, semi-round Christmas tree, Christmas, limited space, wall, holiday  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That would work great on a mirrored wall.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/but fark off with the Christmas crap until December
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only does that look like crap but it is going to gouge the hell out of that wall.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upside: You only have to buy half the presents
Downside : You only get half the presents
 
surlyjason [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything that reduces christmas is okay with me.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This entire scene looks so sterile and soulless.

Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lazy. I cut out a tree-shaped hole in my exterior wall every year then re-brick and drywall on January 6th. That way everyone driving by knows I'm more into Christmas than them. 'Tis the season, ya basic motherfarkers.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: This entire scene looks so sterile and soulless.

[laughingsquid.com image 850x837]


Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: This entire scene looks so sterile and soulless.

[laughingsquid.com image 850x837]


maybe try it in bright red?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a 1/4 xmas tree to put in a corner? Not happening because no one puts baby Jesus in a corner?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: This entire scene looks so sterile and soulless.

[laughingsquid.com image 850x837]


goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best thing about American Thanksgiving is that it pushes xmas back until December. This is the second xmas thing I've seen today. Not cool, submitter.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: How about a 1/4 xmas tree to put in a corner? Not happening because no one puts baby Jesus in a corner?


Hmm. I've been doing this for years with a regular fake tree. Just don't put on the back side limbs, and viola!

Does it cost half as much as a normal tree?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a portal gun, I'd work on a different project.
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: This entire scene looks so sterile and soulless.

[laughingsquid.com image 850x837]


It looks like a bank lobby.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ugh, Christmas in October. I am still dealing with pumpkin beer.

That said, I don't think that's really that bad. They should make a 3/4 one for corners too.
 
mudpants
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ansius: This entire scene looks so sterile and soulless.

[laughingsquid.com image 850x837]


I get the feeling from the rest of the picture they have plenty of room for a humongous tree.  For a small house or apartment that half tree makes a lot of sense.
 
gottafixthat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, that's the tree we have!

It actually works really well in our small house.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cptcaveman: Ugh, Christmas in October. I am still dealing with pumpkin beer.

That said, I don't think that's really that bad. They should make a 3/4 one for corners too.


People don't understand my Christmas hate. It's not Christmas that drives me crazy, it's that it lasts so long. No other holiday gets this treatment, no other holiday gets a million songs that get airtime 24/7 starting the day after Halloween (if you're lucky), no other holiday shoves itself in your face for two solid months and then has the gall to get mad at you for not jumping for joy about it. "Don't be such a Scrooge! Get in the holiday spirit!" Fark you. I don't see anyone demanding I get in the Easter spirit, or starting nonstop love songs for Valentine's on January 1st.

The thing is, I like Christmas just fine...on Christmas. The rest of the time I kindly invite you to take your holiday cheer and FARK OFF.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How to combine Christmas decorations and being lazy...

KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: cptcaveman: Ugh, Christmas in October. I am still dealing with pumpkin beer.

That said, I don't think that's really that bad. They should make a 3/4 one for corners too.

People don't understand my Christmas hate. It's not Christmas that drives me crazy, it's that it lasts so long. No other holiday gets this treatment, no other holiday gets a million songs that get airtime 24/7 starting the day after Halloween (if you're lucky), no other holiday shoves itself in your face for two solid months and then has the gall to get mad at you for not jumping for joy about it. "Don't be such a Scrooge! Get in the holiday spirit!" Fark you. I don't see anyone demanding I get in the Easter spirit, or starting nonstop love songs for Valentine's on January 1st.

The thing is, I like Christmas just fine...on Christmas. The rest of the time I kindly invite you to take your holiday cheer and FARK OFF.


common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eric the Half-a-Tree.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bonus points if they offer Buy-One-Get-One-Free...
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This year, Santa will a super spreader.

