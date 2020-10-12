 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Epstein's estate making shady, secretive payouts? No way   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trump has to fund his campaign somehow.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is not dead.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shady dealings from Epstein's estate!?!?!

Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: He is not dead.


This is one conspiracy theory I'm inclined to believe.

/I didn't believe Ken Lay died just before sentencing either
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe in the wake of Epstein's suicide, people are shook up and depressed and not documenting cash flows well. Suicide is a traumatic event that can really upset people around the victim. It's tragic that the guy commit suicide. Even for his victims, when Epstein commit suicide, he denied true justice to his victims.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what?  This smacks like the Herman Cain tweets!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The estate is entitled to pay it's bills in order to keep existing!  Please think of the executors and their very young female children who can barely speak English.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: He is not dead.


Even though he might be dead, I imagine there are structured payouts that survive and the Estate is responsible for. Gee, I wonder if any of them would like to sue to keep the payments flowing?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why no civil asset forfeiture in this case? No one can tell you what investments he made or made for others iirc. Police have seized assets for far less on far less evidence.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: Why no civil asset forfeiture in this case? No one can tell you what investments he made or made for others iirc. Police have seized assets for far less on far less evidence.


Estate is still in probate court.

There are only two probate judges in the VI.  They also handle citations for speeding.

They estimate it will take 20 years to resolve.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's on Epstein's flight logs. Biden isn't.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stibium
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Trump's on Epstein's flight logs. Biden isn't.


I wonder if David Dennison ever travelled on the Loli Express?
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Shady dealings from Epstein's estate!?!?!

It's a fool that looks for logic in the human heart.
 
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
anotar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
First thought I had was the old joke-

Q: What's the difference between a hooker and a lawyer?
A: The hooker quits screwing you when you die.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: fragMasterFlash: He is not dead.

Even though he might be dead, I imagine there are structured payouts that survive and the Estate is responsible for. Gee, I wonder if any of them would like to sue to keep the payments flowing?


Hazard pay. "My guys are SOLID."
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rot in hell, pedo man.
 
kindms
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The article the other day about the reporter who called everyone in the blackbook was pretty interesting

the one thing that seemed to be a recurring theme was Epstein had a tiny attention span and he wasnt that smart and he was a crude dick

Just like Trump
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Epstein's estate taking shady, secretive payouts, I could see that
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The estate would have expenses. Maintaining any property, jets, yachts etc.
That would include any personnel needed for such.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
YOU'VE LANDED ON A MEMBERS-ONLY STORY.
Pay Epstein's estate to read more.
 
