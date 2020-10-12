 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   There's "compensating," and then there's driving an SUV called "The Big Dong"   (carsales.com.au) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, Automotive industry, Four-wheel drive, Ford F-Series, Automobile, Ford Motor Company, Audi A4, Editorial prices, Audi  
•       •       •

1835 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 12 Oct 2020 at 1:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least they're all original designs!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Wang joke here somewhere....
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cars that ate China

Hungry again in an hour.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size


Parking it may be an issue.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: At least they're all original designs!



another myth

that only the Great Murca can design/build anything.   poor things.  much of the world is surpassing us in so many ways.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Chinese see a Hummer and think "big dong". Americans see a Hummer and think "small dong".
 
BFletch651
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Donger is interested.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So China is to the world as Mercury was to Ford.
 
ansius
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
carsguide-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does it come with its own laugh track?
 
Fissile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does it come with truck nutz?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size

"He doesn't need an SUV to park one in my garage."
 
overthinker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Its the first Dong of any substantial size to originate in China...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fissile: Does it come with truck nutz?


Can it roll the coal?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Lard Wing"?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: There's a Wang joke here somewhere....


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Fissile: Does it come with truck nutz?

Can it roll the coal?

[Fark user image 425x261]


Coal's good enough for residential heating, I don't see why it wouldn't be the base option for a vehicle engine.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was not in the least surprising to me that it's shaped like a Hummer.

For those of you that did not RTFA,
I give you
THE BIG DONG
editorial.pxcrush.netView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i scrolled all the way through that article only to find out there were no more pictures of the asian woman in the latex dress.

i think that means it worked.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA:Nicknamed the Mengshi ('brave soldier'),
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.