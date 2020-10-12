 Skip to content
(LiveLeak)   Just out going on a walk, enjoying the weather (NSFW)   (liveleak.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing  
1736 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 12 Oct 2020 at 11:20 AM (31 minutes ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lost a bet
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
♫ ♫ Hello, breakfast, my old friend...♫ ♫
♫ ♫ It's good to see you once again...♫ ♫
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Learn to properly accessorize, people!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Walk of shame?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Number of farks given = 0

/would pay the curse jar
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's peak male performance.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: Walk of shame?


Not from the look on the guy's face.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't too early for last place punishment in Fantasy Football?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was an eye opener
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, that's something you don't see everyday. To each their own I guess.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: That was an eye opener


need bleach?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Your workplace sucks, submitter.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Approves of this message........whatever in the hell it is.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Social distancing made easy.
 
xalres
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Look, I'm still finding myself so I'd appreciate a little more support from you lot, please and thank you!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Your workplace sucks, submitter.


ha ha. I dont have a job! the mods added the NSFW
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Holy christ! NSFL
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shoe's untied
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: That was an eye opener


My first reaction was to slam my eyelids shut so quickly that I broke the sound barrier.

\but you do you
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KumquatMay: Shoe's untied


this may be the best thing i've read in awhile.

offacue: Number of farks given = 0

is that, "farks given equal zero"?  or "farks given!  here's my shocked face"!
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
LiveLeak is Proud Boy cancer. Plz don't give them clicks.
 
