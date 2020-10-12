 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Zuckerbot bans Holocaust denial and distortion posts. In other news, Facebook was allowing Holocaust denial and distortion posts UNTIL THIS MORNING   (apnews.com) divider line
    Antisemitism, Mark Zuckerberg, Holocaust denial, The Holocaust, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Jews, Nazi Germany, Jewish Material Claims  
posted to Main » and STEM » on 12 Oct 2020 at 11:35 AM



snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makin' a list, checking it twice.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do facebook's actions remind anyone else of the tobacco/oil/pharmaceutical industries doing something they know is wrong until they get caught, and then only changing tactics just enough to not get in trouble or change regulations?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never understood holocaust denial.  It was one of the most documented things in the 20th century.  Photos, video, testimony from prisoners, guards, soldiers.  Plus the conspicuously missing millions of people.  This is right up there with flat Earth nonsense.
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about closing the barn door after the horses were already on a train to Poland...
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nekom: Never understood holocaust denial.  It was one of the most documented things in the 20th century.  Photos, video, testimony from prisoners, guards, soldiers.  Plus the conspicuously missing millions of people.  This is right up there with flat Earth nonsense.


If the lie is big enough one can count on 30% of people to support it.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nekom: Never understood holocaust denial.  It was one of the most documented things in the 20th century.  Photos, video, testimony from prisoners, guards, soldiers.  Plus the conspicuously missing millions of people.  This is right up there with flat Earth nonsense.


Keep in mind there are plenty of folks on Fark who could understand basic constitutional principles with a simply click and 2-minute read...but prefer to rely on what they heard from some anon account on Twitter last night.

And virtually all of history, as far as social media is concerned, is whatever some dude said that proved your political point of the moment. Even clicking over to Wikipedia for 3 minutes is too burdensome.
 
nijika
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's just the marketplace of ideas!   Look over here, books full of Nazi propaganda.  Over here?  CDs full of snuff videos!

Ideas!  Marketplace!  Amazing!  It's a mosaic of intellectual delights!
 
bthom37
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nekom: Never understood holocaust denial.  It was one of the most documented things in the 20th century.  Photos, video, testimony from prisoners, guards, soldiers.  Plus the conspicuously missing millions of people.  This is right up there with flat Earth nonsense.


Those are the people who don't think the Holocaust happened but wish it did.

They're Nazis.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nekom: Never understood holocaust denial.  It was one of the most documented things in the 20th century.  Photos, video, testimony from prisoners, guards, soldiers.  Plus the conspicuously missing millions of people.  This is right up there with flat Earth nonsense.


Plus, the people who say it couldn't have happened tend to be the ones most likely to want it to happen again.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Zuck: We want EVERYONE to use Facebook!
Zuck: No not like that
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Denial of reality appears to be the major factor in play.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It feels like a good enough time to remind everyone that their COO hired an "alt-right" propaganda shop to go after George Soros when he pointed out that facebook is farking terrible.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you believe anything you read on Facebook you are foolish. Zuckerberg can ban whatever he wants, but the problem is not the posts, is it the people who make them and read them.
 
v2micca
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let's see if they have the stones to start banning Nanking Massacre deniers.  I don't think they are ready to completely shut down Facebook Japan.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nekom: Never understood holocaust denial.  It was one of the most documented things in the 20th century.  Photos, video, testimony from prisoners, guards, soldiers.  Plus the conspicuously missing millions of people.  This is right up there with flat Earth nonsense.


Crisis actors.
 
Elkad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But FB has been blocking "never forget" posts with holocaust pictures for years.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nekom: Never understood holocaust denial.  It was one of the most documented things in the 20th century.  Photos, video, testimony from prisoners, guards, soldiers.  Plus the conspicuously missing millions of people.  This is right up there with flat Earth nonsense.


My grandfather denied it. He was too old for the war but knew many US soldiers who toured the camps. My godmother was a survivor and had the tattoo. So there are probably 5 firsthand accounts he heard immediately after the war and another 25 years later. Didn't change his mind in the least.

He also thought the moon landings were fake and JFK staged his own death.

Some people are just stupid.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Holocaust denial occupies a weird little slice of the delusional hive.

You would think that they would want it to have happened since they hate the Jews and that would technically count as a "win" in their column.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bowen: JFK staged his own death.


Well, that is true.

JFK and Lee Harvey Oswald are gay married in Cuba right now.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

covfefe: Zuck: We want EVERYONE to use Facebook!
Zuck: No not like that


This performance artist troll account you made where you take the side of Holocaust deniers is less funny than you think it is.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After an outcry, Zuckerberg, who is Jewish himself, clarified that while he personally found "Holocaust denial deeply offensive" he believed that "the best way to fight offensive bad speech is with good speech."

Why is this so f**king hard for Millennials to get?
 
