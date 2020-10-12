 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Now it's in the Vatican   (reuters.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh, going from the headline, I thought Pompeo had returned.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was already. Wasn't the Pope an early victim in Italy's outbreak. He survived, but I remember seeing a few cases listed for Vatican City.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes, the visitors lower their masks so the pope can hear them and Vatican security men have not intervened to ask them to cover their mouth and nose.

Swiss and a miss!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does ex-pope Benne still have a pad there?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Sometimes, the visitors lower their masks so the pope can hear them and Vatican security men have not intervened to ask them to cover their mouth and nose.

Swiss and a miss!


Their defenses have a bunch of holes in them, like, some kind of food product metaphor.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Diogenes: Sometimes, the visitors lower their masks so the pope can hear them and Vatican security men have not intervened to ask them to cover their mouth and nose.

Swiss and a miss!

Their defenses have a bunch of holes in them, like, some kind of food product metaphor.


Havarti? Bagels? A baked potato after I pull my penis out?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would God let that happen?
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JESUS CHRIST!
 
Pert
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It would be awful if Cardinal Pell caught it during his current visit.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

physt: Why would God let that happen?


Who do you think made the virus?

You can argue about existence, or omniscience, all you want, but benevolence as we humans understand it is right out.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mediocretaur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least in America, God protects his chosen people and churches....
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PyroStock: [Fark user image 585x731]


Michaelangelo designed those Swiss Guard Uniforms.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Trocadero: Diogenes: Sometimes, the visitors lower their masks so the pope can hear them and Vatican security men have not intervened to ask them to cover their mouth and nose.

Swiss and a miss!

Their defenses have a bunch of holes in them, like, some kind of food product metaphor.

Havarti? Bagels? A baked potato after I pull my penis out?


I knew I'd unleash a bunch of puns.  I didn't intend to rennet into the ground.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: PyroStock: [Fark user image 585x731]

Michaelangelo designed those Swiss Guard Uniforms.


Proof not all gay guys have good fashion sense
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: PyroStock: [Fark user image 585x731]

Michaelangelo designed those Swiss Guard Uniforms.


What was he so pissed at the Vatican about?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
... But they've always worn masks.
 
redsquid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Go Covid!
 
Slypork
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Didn't the "prophecies" of Saint Malachy say that Francis will be the last pope?
 
mediocretaur
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: PyroStock: [Fark user image 585x731]

Michaelangelo designed those Swiss Guard Uniforms.


I'd like to see what Donatello or Leonardo could come up with instead
 
Roshamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Zevon's Evil Twin: PyroStock: [Fark user image 585x731]

Michaelangelo designed those Swiss Guard Uniforms.

What was he so pissed at the Vatican about?


My guess is he owed some money to the Medicis and wanted to see the muscle coming from a distance.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Zevon's Evil Twin: PyroStock: [Fark user image 585x731]

Michaelangelo designed those Swiss Guard Uniforms.

Proof not all gay guys have good fashion sense


Nonsense.  That was the height of fashion back in the 16th Century.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There were some Bishops or Cardinals that had it before. Luckily, there is tons of room in all those giant palaces to isolate. They're safer than a choirboy after mass.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PyroStock: [Fark user image image 585x731]


The ones wearing the colorful uniforms and carrying halbards are the one you can see.  The ones you can't see are in plain clothes, but they carry berettas and are not to be farked with.
 
