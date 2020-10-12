 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Diagnosis: Murder in the butt (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Samwell wanted for questioning
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
butt stuff. it's *always* butt stuff.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rectum?  damn near killed um
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Died debt free
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fat boy: Died debt free


but with a lot of junk
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'Local reports name the other buttock-enlargement specialist as Denise "Wee-Wee Booty" Ross'

Oh America, never change!
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Newest Chuck Tingle title?
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I saw that and wondered if Chuck Tingle was moving into the mystery genre.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sniderman: Newest Chuck Tingle title?


*tiny fist shaking*
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like an assassination.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tijuana has slightly better conditions and professionals to do that kind of stuff.

Sadly, it seems most of these "patients" need the services of a psychiatrist or psychologist. If only there was some kind of large-scale healthcare system in the US to address these issues.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Goddammit, Murder
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What what?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't this make your brown eye blue?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shoulda stuffed the cookies from that crapass website.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fat boy: Died debt free


Born brain free, apparently.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The invisible hand of Darwin.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
s3-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.