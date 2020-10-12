 Skip to content
(ABC News)   You know that urban legend about some psycho putting razor blades in Halloween candy? Total BS. It's actually pizza dough   (abcnews.go.com)
    Maine, Portland Pizza Pie Dough, Supermarket, grocery store, York County, Maine, Nicholas R. Mitchell, pizza dough, Saco Hannaford Supermarket  
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They put pizza dough in candy? JFC, it's so sick I can't even grasp it.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: They put pizza dough in candy? JFC, it's so sick I can't even grasp it.


So my Chicago casserole is still ok though
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Razor Blade Pizza is the name of my White Zombie acoustic funk jam band.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Shryke: They put pizza dough in candy? JFC, it's so sick I can't even grasp it.

So my Chicago casserole is still ok though


As long as there is no candy in it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Razor Blade Pizza is the name of my White Zombie acoustic funk jam band.


*shakes tiny fists*
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any plain pizza made with that dough is still superior to pineapple pizza.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Razor blades in pizza are very inconvenient, but whoever puts pineapple on my pizza deserves the full weight of the law on their necks.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Any plain pizza made with that dough is still superior to pineapple pizza.


You might want to be careful with that

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that is an eminently punchable face. I know I wanna slap him until the stupidity runs down his leg.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: And that is an eminently punchable face. I know I wanna slap him until the stupidity runs down his leg.


His nose has a nose. Probably what made him so angry.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ComaToast: Razor blades in pizza are very inconvenient, but whoever puts pineapple on my pizza deserves the full weight of the law on their necks.


Then consider this to me, but with pineapple, ham, and pizza
chick.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the notification from Hannaford a few minutes ago to toss out what I had because it was in my purchase history. I only purchased a cheese bag though. They stated to throw out anything badged as Portland Pie items.

It's the first time that a loyalty card was actually useful.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: skinink: Any plain pizza made with that dough is still superior to pineapple pizza.

You might want to be careful with that

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Are those....sun dried tomatoes on that pizza? *hork* ewww.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting razor blades in pizza dough is brilliant!  Imagine...a pizza that slices itself.
 
Shub-Niggurath's Supernumerary Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you wonder why I eat pizza with a fork....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I heard the razor blade rumor was when I was a kid, obviously. I'm putting the year around 1966 or 1967.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: I got the notification from Hannaford a few minutes ago to toss out what I had because it was in my purchase history. I only purchased a cheese bag though. They stated to throw out anything badged as Portland Pie items.

It's the first time that a loyalty card was actually useful.


Ours are useful, we get discounts on sale items, and money off on gas for both of the grocery store chains we frequent. I've saved $1/gallon before. Why would you even have and use the card if it wasn't useful? It's not required, or if it is, you need to find a different grocery store.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: The first time I heard the razor blade rumor was when I was a kid, obviously. I'm putting the year around 1966 or 1967.


Lots of our reality is just overgrown old wives' tales, on closer inspection.

I always kinda thought the "all our vets were getting spit on when they came home!" thing re: Vietnam felt a bit tall-taleish. It just didn't make much sense. Sure enough, IIRC someone wrote a whole book about it a few years ago and were unable to corroborate it as a widespread occurrence. Maybe, maybe a few instances, but it was hard to find strong support even for that. Best guess, it was basically a propaganda "meme", in modern terms, that grew up and took on a life of its own. Repeat it enough times and everyone's, "oh yeah, definitely happened, tons, very common, so sad how they treated our boys". Like that time Reagan remembered a fictional story from a movie as a true one, or when more people remember being present for an event than could possibly have been.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This should actually have the 'Follow up' tag. Glad they caught the guy.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Like that time Reagan remembered a fictional story from a movie as a true one, or when more people remember being present for an event than could possibly have been.


The Mandela Effect
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: fallingcow: Like that time Reagan remembered a fictional story from a movie as a true one, or when more people remember being present for an event than could possibly have been.

The Mandela Effect

...Or like every old codger rode a Harley
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

