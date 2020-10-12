 Skip to content
(Slate)   This Indigenous People's Day, learn about the unknown cause that launched Christopher Columbus's genocidal exploits in America: Islamaphobia and the Crusades   (slate.com) divider line
36
    More: PSA, Islam, Ottoman Empire, Christopher Columbus, first page of his logbook, Columbus chapters, 16th-century ruler of the Ottoman Empire, historian Alan Mikhail's new biography, Making of the Modern World  
•       •       •

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America was conquered so that western European men would have a place where they could feel good about themselves.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down here in Georgia it's still Columbus Day - where we celebrate white, wanna-be-wealthy serial rapists indebted to their betters who spread disease with abandon and who care little for their fellow man or people of color... wait a second... what century am I thinking of...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Happy Thanksgiving to our Canuckistan friends.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unknown cause?  UNKNOWN CAUSE?  Holy living fark if you didn't know Islamophobia and the Crusades were the starting point for what happened with European colonialism and all the pain created therefrom you either didn't pay attention in world history or had a shiat teacher.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I discovered tacos.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: America was conquered so that western European men would have a place where they could feel good about themselves.


I think the desire to obtain wealth, fame, and power (despite all consequences to others) can be found in all people, regardless of skin color. Its just that European culture evolved to be very good at promoting and obtaining it.

/doesn't make it ok, obviously
 
jsmilky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
India, they thught it was India
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A quibble:

Yes, well, it depends on who you're talking about; Columbus, until the day he died in 1506, thought he'd landed in Asia. So he thought all he needed to do was find the right path in, to the Grand Khan. But even much later, way beyond Columbus' time, in the 1580s or something, when it was clear the Americas weren't Asia

The Spanish knew very quickly this wasn't Asia. They eventually launched a ship from present day Panama and reached the Phillippines, which they eventually conquered in the 1560s. This was how the Spanish met and interacted with China. The great mine of Potosi in Bolivia provided so much silver to the Chinese emperor that it destabilized China's economy as well as that of Spain.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Islamaphobia" as it is used today doesn't even make sense in the context of that time period.  There was an actual Islamic empire invading eastern Europe.

It would be like saying that Crazy Horse was caucasiophobic.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Unknown cause?  UNKNOWN CAUSE?  Holy living fark if you didn't know Islamophobia and the Crusades were the starting point for what happened with European colonialism and all the pain created therefrom you either didn't pay attention in world history or had a shiat teacher.


Also being condescending is not a great way to get people to listen to what you have to say. I'm sure a lot people were never taught about this subject in depth, if at all, regardless of whether the school was trying to ignore the subject intentionally or not.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Crusades were a bad time for pretty much everyone involved. Except that goes double for the Jewish population caught in the middle who got it from both sides.

Both Sides Were Bad. No really. Jewish crusade history is some of most depressing history to read.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somacandra: The Crusades were a bad time for pretty much everyone involved. Except that goes double for the Jewish population caught in the middle who got it from both sides.

Both Sides Were Bad. No really. Jewish crusade history is some of most depressing history to read.


yeah, but we got Gazpacho out of it
 
dbrunker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is killed for ending slavery.  Antifa attacks anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: A quibble:

Yes, well, it depends on who you're talking about; Columbus, until the day he died in 1506, thought he'd landed in Asia. So he thought all he needed to do was find the right path in, to the Grand Khan. But even much later, way beyond Columbus' time, in the 1580s or something, when it was clear the Americas weren't Asia

The Spanish knew very quickly this wasn't Asia. They eventually launched a ship from present day Panama and reached the Phillippines, which they eventually conquered in the 1560s. This was how the Spanish met and interacted with China. The great mine of Potosi in Bolivia provided so much silver to the Chinese emperor that it destabilized China's economy as well as that of Spain.


The Spanish knew and wanted to make maximum use of that right away.  They realized that the locals were not Asians, and considered it a great opportunity to Christianize the new world by converting people who weren't corrupted with Islam or Judaism or Buddhism or heretical versions of Christianity.  The problem came up right away when they left central Mexico.  The Indigenous people of the southwest and of the modern USA borders by and large did not believe in a human-inspired god or gods like Europeans who could be replaced by a single Jesus, but in spirits that embodied aspects of the Earth.  And that humans came from the Earth and were no different from animals, so the Earth needed to be treated sustainably with respect (and not that humans were created in the image of their gods and were given the Earth as a gift to use as they please).  So when the priests showed up with icons of Jesus and said "worship this", it confused the locals quite significantly.  But the Spanish did indeed know that they found a new world with a new people ripe for abuse, because the new people were complete strangers to the European ways.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Is killed for ending slavery.  Antifa attacks anyway.

[Fark user image image 588x502]


He turned a blind eye to the ethnic cleansing of Navajo and Apache lands.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Columbus was a real piece of shiat.  Even his contemporaries thought he was a piece of shiat, and that's saying something for that time period.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: "Islamaphobia" as it is used today doesn't even make sense in the context of that time period.  There was an actual Islamic empire invading eastern Europe.

It would be like saying that Crazy Horse was caucasiophobic.


You're interrupting a woke wank.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Myk-House of El: Unknown cause?  UNKNOWN CAUSE?  Holy living fark if you didn't know Islamophobia and the Crusades were the starting point for what happened with European colonialism and all the pain created therefrom you either didn't pay attention in world history or had a shiat teacher.

Also being condescending is not a great way to get people to listen to what you have to say. I'm sure a lot people were never taught about this subject in depth, if at all, regardless of whether the school was trying to ignore the subject intentionally or not.


You seem to have taken my comment rather personally whereas I was aiming it at Slate.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: America was conquered so that western European men would have a place where they could feel good about themselves.


Kinda like how Fark was invented, but for white liberals.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aaaaand WHO GIVES A shiat?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who didn't know this?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Judging people from 500 years ago by the standards of today is a really convenient way to feel superior by the simple virtue of being born later.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Is killed for ending


Bullshiat.

Black people waged a guerrilla warfare complex including self sabotage of plantation production, and labor escape and militant uprisings and freed themselves over a period of hundreds of years, and even managed to manipulate a war between white elites of the north and south to gain their freedom. In response the South erected white Confederate idols and the North erected white savior self-congratulatory idols with groveling kneeling slaves. But thanks for showing us all your white savior/martyr complex. You can now stick it entirely back up your rear end where it came from. Kthxbye.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somacandra: dbrunker: Is killed for ending

Bullshiat.

Black people waged a guerrilla warfare complex including self sabotage of plantation production, and labor escape and militant uprisings and freed themselves over a period of hundreds of years, and even managed to manipulate a war between white elites of the north and south to gain their freedom. In response the South erected white Confederate idols and the North erected white savior self-congratulatory idols with groveling kneeling slaves. But thanks for showing us all your white savior/martyr complex. You can now stick it entirely back up your rear end where it came from. Kthxbye.


He's a Drewg.  He is probably upset that slavery ended.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now I want to find an emulator to play Seven Cities of Gold.

/Where the HELL did I put that cache???
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Is killed for ending slavery.  Antifa attacks anyway.

[Fark user image 588x502]


Technically Lincoln did not end slavery in the U.S.  The Emancipation Proclamation specifically only applied to states in the Confederacy and the 13th Amendment wasn't ratified until the end of 1865.

/There is also a long, worthwhile conversation about whether or not we still have slavery today via the prison industrial complex and the racist targeting of minorities, especially Black people, in America.
//or whether America's treatment of large groups of people like indigenous tribes, immigrants, African-Americans, etc as an under class of cheap labor without equal protection under the law would be considered as abhorrent as slavery.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like some people are triggered by references to the ethnic cleansing of Indigenous lands and the Bosque Redondo concentration camp.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: "Islamaphobia" as it is used today doesn't even make sense in the context of that time period.  There was an actual Islamic empire invading eastern Europe.


It does seem a bit anachronistic. I wouldn't project that concept back into medieval times in that way. Warfare between an imagined Christendom and an imagined Dar al Islam reached Western Europe too. That's what the Reconquista was about. Catholics wanted to kick out the Moors and then kicked out the Jews.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Black people waged a guerrilla warfare complex including self sabotage of plantation production, and labor escape and militant uprisings and freed themselves over a period of hundreds of years, and even managed to manipulate a war between white elites of the north and south to gain their freedom.


Nice fanfic. I'm writing one where a guy named Magnanimous BigPenis uses karate to fight through the Nazi army and just gets soooo much puss.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: "Islamaphobia" as it is used today doesn't even make sense in the context of that time period.  There was an actual Islamic empire invading eastern Europe.

It would be like saying that Crazy Horse was caucasiophobic.


No, I'm thinking that subby meant Isllamaphobia.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


But obviously it's not meant to be taken seriously.  It applies to all Central and South American camelids.


/Vicunas, alpacas, and guanacos.

.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somacandra: dbrunker: Is killed for ending

even managed to manipulate a war between white elites of the north and south to gain their freedom.


Come again?

Also, not that they weren't effective, but I thought slavery revolts were relatively few and far between?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: "Islamaphobia" as it is used today doesn't even make sense in the context of that time period.  There was an actual Islamic empire invading eastern Europe.

It would be like saying that Crazy Horse was caucasiophobic.


I was thinking about something this morning.  Europeans, thanks to superior technology, managed to conquer many, if not most cultures they encountered.  Africa folded.  North and South America folded.  india Folded.  China took a few punches to the nose (e.g. Hong Kong), but never fell. The one force that managed to not only challenge them defensively, but also establish an offensive foothold in Europe, was the Islamic world.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Black people waged a guerrilla warfare complex including self sabotage of plantation production, and labor escape and militant uprisings and freed themselves over a period of hundreds of years, and even managed to manipulate a war between white elites of the north and south to gain their freedom. In response the South erected white Confederate idols and the North erected white savior self-congratulatory idols with groveling kneeling slaves. But thanks for showing us all your white savior/martyr complex. You can now stick it entirely back up your rear end where it came from. Kthxbye.


Poe's Law is strong with this one.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Izunbacol: The one force that managed to not only challenge them defensively, but also establish an offensive foothold in Europe, was the Islamic world.


They were on the forefront of technology and science too.
 
way south
‘’ 1 minute ago  

weddingsinger: dbrunker: Is killed for ending slavery.  Antifa attacks anyway.

[Fark user image 588x502]

Technically Lincoln did not end slavery in the U.S.  The Emancipation Proclamation specifically only applied to states in the Confederacy and the 13th Amendment wasn't ratified until the end of 1865.

/There is also a long, worthwhile conversation about whether or not we still have slavery today via the prison industrial complex and the racist targeting of minorities, especially Black people, in America.
//or whether America's treatment of large groups of people like indigenous tribes, immigrants, African-Americans, etc as an under class of cheap labor without equal protection under the law would be considered as abhorrent as slavery.


The republicans were an abolition party. There was some disagreement on what should happen afterwards but the goal was always to end slavery.
This is happening at a time when the north is industrializing but the south is still depending on slave labor, hence the other far more violent disagreement.

Slavery can't really work in an industrialized society. Not in the traditional sense anyway. Slaves are for unskilled labor and operating machines takes increasing skill.     We could call forced labor slavery and say that prison work programs are its current counterpart but... if the workers aren't complaining (they get paid, they get shorter sentences) then I'm not sure that flies.
There's an argument to be made about the drug wars effects on minorities but there's a lot of cultural things packed in there. I don't think it's so simple as opening the jails to fill the churches.

/we get the day off today so I'm celebrating colonization.
/whoever Columbus killed, it's long in the past and not my problem.
/might as well complain about the Indians killed by other Indians.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.