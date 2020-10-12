 Skip to content
(National Post)   A Spanish Podenco is a dog that loves running around like a maniac, especially if it can get loose at the airport   (nationalpost.com) divider line
10
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, our neighbors had a greyhound. That dog could move.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It moved so fast no one could take a decent picture apparently
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"And what does Crystal think of the ordeal she caused?
"Typical Podenco, like what is all the fuss about and someone get me a cheeseburger," Farmer concluded."

Proof again that dogs are smarter than people.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: "And what does Crystal think of the ordeal she caused?
"Typical Podenco, like what is all the fuss about and someone get me a cheeseburger," Farmer concluded."

Proof again that dogs are smarter than people.


Cheeseburger? What is she, a cat?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: It moved so fast no one could take a decent picture apparently


I mean, WTF? Not a single picture isn't blurred to all hell.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's a maniac, maniac on the run,
And he's runnin' like he's never run before.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, our neighbors had a brown dog. I was 3 stories up looking out my bedroom window, and the woman 2 houses over screamed at me for agitating her dog.

She had a daughter who never went to my school, and a son who looked like a drug addled Ralph Machio. The cops were handcuffing him one night. She drove a small, brown station wagon. She had bangs and crazy eyes. Lived there 16 years and never met the girl. Come to think of it, I don't even remember seeing her as a teenager. I hope the didn't bury her in the back yard.

Anyway, we moved away eventually, and I discovered Chic-O-Sticks. They're tasty.
 
flondrix
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A Spanish Podenco is a dog that loves running around like a maniac

So, a dog?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Spanish Podenco sounds like my favorite game on the long-running Castillian game show, el Precio esta Bien.


s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Unremarkable Farker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As an owner of two Spanish podenco rescues I can confirm, they love to run andcause general mayhem.
 
