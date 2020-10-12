 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Homeowner: "We get anything interesting today, rat?" Rat: "Just some store flyers, the light bill, and it looks like you need to get your car inspected soon"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We're gonna need more cats.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pressed rat and warthog have closed down their shop. they didn't want to, 'twas all they had got.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The infestation goes round and round.  They come out of the cellar and invade your privacy.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
edmo:

We're gonna need more cats. terriers.

/little terriers were developed to kill rats, all day long
 
talkertopc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Could be worse.  It's my understand that the UK experienced a serious hedgehog problem recently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fissile: Could be worse.  It's my understand that the UK experienced a serious hedgehog problem recently.

[Fark user image 240x360]


Oh, fkn-A.  I have that shirt!

/not that EXACT shirt
//it'd be two sizes too big
///and I'd never get the BO out
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hoe Moaner.

/get that out of your head
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stephen Pastis approves.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fissile: Could be worse.  It's my understand that the UK experienced a serious hedgehog problem recently.

[Fark user image 240x360]


DINSDALE
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You're going to want to test for toxoplasmosis.
 
