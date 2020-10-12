 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Having suggested people in the decimated arts industry retrain for "proper" jobs, the UK Govt would like to introduce you to Fatima   (theguardian.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
a lot of politicians need to be looking for new careers
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


In American English this comes of as almost sexually explicit.

Having lived in England for the better part of the last five years, it seems as it would come off explicit there, too. What the fark were they thinking?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like... onlyfans...?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this more clueless or Montana's anti drug campaign "meth: we're on it"
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: [i.guim.co.uk image 300x180]

In American English this comes of as almost sexually explicit.

Having lived in England for the better part of the last five years, it seems as it would come off explicit there, too. What the fark were they thinking?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ the regular v is for Victory. The mirrored v, as seen above, means up yours
 
dasc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a job hippie!  This is the real world and the real world gets haircuts.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Performing arts, museums, zoos, movie houses, restaurants, physical retail, gyms, physical therapy, schools, meat packing, etc etc

Basically, what's open is taking care of a rich person's lawn.

Enjoy.
 
NicoFinn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fk you, UK. Art is work.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
99% of 'professional' dancers are strippers.

World wide! How many ballet companies vs how many sleazy dives?

I think the 'stripper pole' should be an Olympic gymnastics event.

Have some sympathy for out of work strippers! Cocaine isn't cheap.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be honest, I expected this thread to be filled with Fark's STEMmie brigade.

It's lunchtime on the west coast though, so they're probably off microwaving their pizza rolls.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone should retrain for high tech."

(Five years later)

"All you tech workers who can't find open jobs should retrain for something else"

When conservatives say "pull yourselves up by your bootstraps" they mean "fight everyone else for scraps for my amusement as long as I don't have to pay for it".
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people I've known in the arts industry already had "real jobs" as well. It's not exactly a lucrative career, even before covid. This ad is like spitting on someone who has fallen instead of giving them a hand up.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: Performing arts, museums, zoos, movie houses, restaurants, physical retail, gyms, physical therapy, schools, meat packing, etc etc

Basically, what's open is taking care of a rich person's lawn.

Enjoy.


What do we need the rich people for?
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NicoFinn: Fk you, UK. Art is work.


Work can be art but art is not work.
 
morg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go on ...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's great to follow a dream and hone a difficult craft but it seems like a precarious employment situation even in the best of times.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What about mining coal?

Oh, right.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: NicoFinn: Fk you, UK. Art is work.

Work can be art but art is not work.


Somebody needs a remedial logic class!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: yakmans_dad: Performing arts, museums, zoos, movie houses, restaurants, physical retail, gyms, physical therapy, schools, meat packing, etc etc

Basically, what's open is taking care of a rich person's lawn.

Enjoy.

What do we need the rich people for?


To pay for all the art. Poor people only buy velvet clown paintings, NASCAR collector plates, and porcelain angel figurines they aren't going to the ballet.
 
v2micca
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean, come on UK.  Stop being coy.  Say what you mean.


Fatima will be working shafts for 100 pounds an hour next week.  (She just doesn't know it yet)

(PS. You're welcome you randy old sods)
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
From the looks of the that ballerina she is already way past her prime and needs to have her next step planned anyway.
/Stop, drop and roll
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Orchestras, operas, ballets, jazz programs, etc are all subsidized by public funds and private donations.
None of those has been able to sustain it's operations from ticket sales alone for decades.
Fix the potholes, fark the ballet.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Personally, there are a load of these going around twitter. Every single one of them is glorious in its conception.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
all fields have limited space for the over and well paid. lots of contenders, few winners. go learn HVAC, plumbing or electrician if you want to be well employed and not working for the man. do painting, glass blowing and dancing on your own damn time. entertainers were, for the longest time, the downtrodden of society. the poor, the hungry. not billionaire rock stars.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I DO the cyber.  Have for 4 decades now, and I have an eye for who can do the cyber.  Fatima can NOT do the cyber.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I'll be honest, I expected this thread to be filled with Fark's STEMmie brigade.

It's lunchtime on the west coast though, so they're probably off microwaving their pizza rolls.


Nah, it's been infiltrated with masks at all costs.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That is the dumbest variant of "Learn to code" I've seen in a long time.

As a professional software engineer (not just SW developer), I only care about a lot of new people trying to enter the field because I'd have to tell program managers why the resume they just sent is the 30th worthless one of the week.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lurkey: Orchestras, operas, ballets, jazz programs, etc are all subsidized by public funds and private donations.
None of those has been able to sustain it's operations from ticket sales alone for decades.
Fix the potholes, fark the ballet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: yakmans_dad: Performing arts, museums, zoos, movie houses, restaurants, physical retail, gyms, physical therapy, schools, meat packing, etc etc

Basically, what's open is taking care of a rich person's lawn.

Enjoy.

What do we need the rich people for?


To support ballet.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: lurkey: Orchestras, operas, ballets, jazz programs, etc are all subsidized by public funds and private donations.
None of those has been able to sustain it's operations from ticket sales alone for decades.
Fix the potholes, fark the ballet.

[Fark user image 500x617]


Have you seen what is popular on TV and in the movies?  For most people, apparently what "makes them happy" is people who are famous-for-being-famous singing and/or dancing, possibly with masks, plus occasionally people enjoying their 15 minutes of fame plotting against other 15-minuters, either in a near-wilderness waste or in suburban wastes.  Plus comic book characters.
 
v2micca
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

macadamnut: What about mining coal?

Oh, right.



Don't worry, everyone already knew that it is perfectly acceptable and expected even to mock coal workers financial plight as they lie in their death beds wasting away from their silly black lung.  Seriously, why haven't those stupid farkers learned how to code yet.  Dude, can you imagine how funny it will be to watching them wince in constant pain as their degenerative joint issues flare up every time they try to work the mouse.  Dude, I saw one do that stiff upper lip thing while trying to hold back tears once while getting his pink slip and that shiat was hilarious.
 
NicoFinn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Most people I've known in the arts industry already had "real jobs" as well. It's not exactly a lucrative career, even before covid. This ad is like spitting on someone who has fallen instead of giving them a hand up.


You said it. I got to a point where I was able to leave my "day job" to pursue my career. Got a good few years in before the pandemic hit.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: "Everyone should retrain for high tech."

(Five years later)

"All you tech workers who can't find open jobs should retrain for something else"

When conservatives say "pull yourselves up by your bootstraps" they mean "fight everyone else for scraps for my amusement as long as I don't have to pay for it".


This, and the same goes for any job. A sizeable portion of the population believes there are enough dirty jobs that 30 million people could switch to them and flourish. But consumer demand is already met for the most part. Flooding those industries will just result in those industries paying less as the competition for jobs quickly outstrips availability.

Meanwhile that same bootstrappy crowd talks up miners as heroes, while denying them care for black lung. And the dirty jobs? Scalia made his career fighting osha.

Even if things like nafta were job killers initially, flipping on it would be equally job killing. It can be cost prohibitive to move an industry overseas. But creating a new one doesn't have as many drawbacks. So any shift in trade that affects industries on that scale will always result in an acceleration of job loss. If doing X destroys an industry, doing not-X a decade later won't necessarily revitalize it. The infrastructure is gone, and new infrastructure for anything that can be shipped isn't going to built in the US.

All wealthy countries can do is use trade to better ourselves and others, even if we get less improvement than those others. And improving those others has loads of external benefits. A stable mexico is huge for us. Trade agreements that lock out china like the TPP are huge for us. Green energy that reduces the power of the middle east and Russia are huge for us. Aside from that it is an inevitable future for US manufacturing to go to poorer countries for lower wages. The ONLY solution is to take care of our people as these shifts occur, and slowly move towards a world where we all prosper. At least the old GOP understood that small portion of things.

Finally, one of the biggest difficulties for competition with other countries is health care costs, with insurance tied to employers. Again, yet another thing the current GOP is against. They aren't in favor of building american industry - they are in favor of current american industry owning its workers so they can squeeze as much wealth out as possible before the cliff they steer towards.

It is so blatantly obvious the GOP is anti-worker. I'm frankly amazed people cannot see it.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This Country Wants YOU To Give Up Your Dreams!
 
GodComplex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ya know what, anyone who suggests retraining as a solution to an economic downturn is either delusional or a sociopath, most likely both.

The last thing an economy needs is a bunch of newly minted entry level workers competing against their peer group who has experience more knowledge and experience. All it does is drive down wages and makes it harder for those young entry level folk to get work.

Besides, any society that can't support the arts is not a society, it's a dystopia.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd like to be introduced to Fatima
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
