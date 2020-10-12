 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Mom left mortified after daughter, 5, takes her sex lube to school to use as hand sanitiser and shares it with all her classmates   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
37
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So mortified she's has four of five high quality pictures of herself and the lube in the newspaper?

DNRTFA
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: So mortified she's has four of five high quality pictures of herself and the lube in the newspaper?

DNRTFA


Cheaper than a dating site subscription...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So mortified she's has four of five high quality pictures of herself and the lube in the newspaper?

DNRTFA


british high quality
 
houstondragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But did she take Mommy's special application tool?
 
lectos
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oof, explaining that to the kid is gonna be a slippery situation
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did she share mom's butt bleach, too?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: So mortified she's has four of five high quality pictures of herself and the lube in the newspaper?

DNRTFA


I am surprised there wasn't a link to her Instagram, Twitter and cam-girl site.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: So mortified she's has four of five high quality pictures of herself and the lube in the newspaper?

DNRTFA


Came here to say the same thing. Clearly super mortified.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
a-hahahahahahaha....

/attention-whore-handstand-chic.jpg
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lord knows there are Scots who desperately need that lube.

Braveheart (1995) - The death of William Wallace (HD)
Youtube 1dURiTR5vg4
 
The Envoy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MBooda: Lord knows there are Scots who desperately need that lube.

[YouTube video: Braveheart (1995) - The death of William Wallace (HD)]


How does lube help being disembowelled?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: edmo: So mortified she's has four of five high quality pictures of herself and the lube in the newspaper?

DNRTFA

british high quality


Damn, dude, you missed out on a Scots 9.

thescottishsun.co.ukView Full Size


/and a 4.5 head
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll admit it: I guffawed when I read the headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nice job, slick.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MBooda: Did she share mom's butt bleach, too?


How do you know she butt bleaches? You have pitchers?

/ asking for a friend.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The daughter's lube?

/I'm on dangling modifier patrol
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Summer, 5, had seen the Ann Summer brand and thought it was hers "

Uhhhh.... what?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And also, who amongst us here isn't hoping this is the lube in question...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mom's Sex Lube is the name of my Vanity 6 cover group, featuring Apollonia.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: "Summer, 5, had seen the Ann Summer brand and thought it was hers "

Uhhhh.... what?


It had her name on it.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The daughter is adorable. And wasn't this a bit in a Judd Appatow movie?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Envoy: MBooda: Lord knows there are Scots who desperately need that lube.

[YouTube video: Braveheart (1995) - The death of William Wallace (HD)]

How does lube help being disembowelled?


You apply it to the handle of the sword.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Moodybastard: The daughter is adorable. And wasn't this a bit in a Judd Appatow movie?


Yes she is.  The cubs are always cute, but look out for the mamas.

And it was basically on Weekend Update two nights ago.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: Dead for Tax Reasons: edmo: So mortified she's has four of five high quality pictures of herself and the lube in the newspaper?

DNRTFA

british high quality

Damn, dude, you missed out on a Scots 9.

[thescottishsun.co.uk image 226x459]

/and a 4.5 head

" The Face first grows lank and wrinkled; then the Neck; then the Breast and Arms; the lower Parts continuing to the last as plump as ever: So that covering all above with a Basket, and regarding only what is below the Girdle, it is impossible of two Women to know an old from a young one. And as in the dark all Cats are grey, the Pleasure of corporal Enjoyment with an old Woman is at least equal, and frequently superior, every Knack being by Practice capable of Improvement. "

- Benjamin Franklin on advice for choosing a mistress

"If it smells like fish its a dish. If it smells like cologne leave it alone." - Andrew Dice Clay.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: "Summer, 5, had seen the Ann Summer brand and thought it was hers "

Uhhhh.... what?


At least Summer is sort of a normal name.  Can you imagine being named "Kentucky Jelly", "Astroglide", or "Hitachi Magic Wand" and needing to explain where your name came from?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The whole barrel?
 
drayno76
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Amateurs.

Last party I was at, a friend of mine brought a 5 gallon bucket of lube base powder.  After adding water we had a 50 gallon drum of sex lube for the party. 


Ok, it was for a pyrotechnic water effect. Regardless, everyone should go to a party where they get to mix 50 gallons of sex lube.
 
Pert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: So mortified she's has four of five high quality pictures of herself and the lube in the newspaper?

DNRTFA


Yep. And pics of her daughter too. You know, just to make sure nobody finds out.

FFS. What an idiot.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice ad.
 
Slypork
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Envoy: MBooda: Lord knows there are Scots who desperately need that lube.

[YouTube video: Braveheart (1995) - The death of William Wallace (HD)]

How does lube help being disembowelled?


Couldn't make it any worse.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think they buried the lede - all the way at the bottom of this "article":

Mum-of-five uses Ann Summers lube for her son's slip 'n' slide

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shabu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was in Walmart a few weeks back, and their clearance rack had a box labelled toy wipes. My youngest has an 8 month old baby, and is at the "I can toss a toy" stage of controlling their environment. I was grabbing them to wiped down his thrown stuff that would likely go back into baby's mouth when I read the back of the box and learned this product was for an entirely different classification of toys.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ooh, tingles
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: Moodybastard: The daughter is adorable. And wasn't this a bit in a Judd Appatow movie?

Yes she is.  The cubs are always cute, but look out for the mamas.

And it was basically on Weekend Update two nights ago.


Came in here to say "that SNL joke was right! Lube IS sexy hand sanitizer!"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.