(Something Awful)   It's the end of an era. After years of "personal issues", Lowtax has sold Somethingawful   (forums.somethingawful.com) divider line
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yikesaroo!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somethingawful....that was the ones with the Goons, right?

Or was that eBaumsworld?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: Somethingawful....that was the ones with the Goons, right?

Or was that eBaumsworld?


No it was Somethingawful. They're goons.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NuclearPenguins: And nothing of value was lost.


My employer would beg to differ.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Personal issues" is a very kind way of saying "repeat spousal abuser".
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: PainInTheASP: Somethingawful....that was the ones with the Goons, right?

Or was that eBaumsworld?

No it was Somethingawful. They're goons.


They certainly managed to ruin every MMO they played.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

criscodisco: "Personal issues" is a very kind way of saying "repeat spousal abuser".


And "substance abuser".  Guy just never could evolve past the early years.

Oh well.  Everything I've seen on this has said the site will be better off without him.  I lost my email/password for there at least a decade ago, and never felt like giving Lowtax another :tenbux:, so I'm pretty out of the loop.
 
Whack-a-Mole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did have some decent 'Shop contests back when.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thing's still around?!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were cool back in the day for some of their staff writers, and some of the special interest forums (no not those kinds of interests - I mean cooking, fishing etc.)  Zack Parsons I looked forward to reading really - the Conex Prison stories where the whole place gets eaten by Cthuloid Hell Dimension kookiness and more.  But other than those things - the forums were an absolute 4-chan-ish shiatshow that exhibited every behavior they claimed to decry.  It's only gotten much, MUCH worse over the years.  There were some high points, but in the end even those fell into the sea of shiat.
 
Evildog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a 10 year break I started browsing SA again in 2018. It's an interesting community, nor really at all what it was like back in 2005 when I originally registered. Oddly it's a stronghold of far left politics which is refreshing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And on a different note - did anyone else hear Drew giggling when this article was posted?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: That thing's still around?!


Looks at website this comment is posted on.

Looks at comment.

*Blinks*
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And on a different note - did anyone else hear Drew giggling when this article was posted?


Congrats to Drew on winning the "don't beat your wife and lose your website" challenge!
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alecguinness.jpg
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow I haven't been on SA in probably a decade.  I didn't even know they were still a thing
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Kalyco Jack: That thing's still around?!

Looks at website this comment is posted on.

Looks at comment.

*Blinks*


Okay okay, fair point.
 
GoGoGadgetLiver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JeffK taught me how the internet works.

http://50.31.6.42/hosted/jeffk/intarne​tguido/
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Irving Maimway: PainInTheASP: Somethingawful....that was the ones with the Goons, right?

Or was that eBaumsworld?

No it was Somethingawful. They're goons.

They certainly managed to ruin every MMO they played.


This is true.  I can't even fathom how that many people with that shiatty an attitude were able to hang together in groups, but they actually thrived being complete c***monglers in like three MMOs I played.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cryptic posts from a mysterious poster from inside Trump's government known only as "Z" begin in 5....4....3....2.....
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: wow I haven't been on SA in probably a decade.  I didn't even know they were still a thing


I suspect it's like we are: a lot of folks who consider any account under 6-7 years old pretty sus, and it's definitely more siloed than we are into the various subforums.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evildog: After a 10 year break I started browsing SA again in 2018. It's an interesting community, nor really at all what it was like back in 2005 when I originally registered. Oddly it's a stronghold of far left politics which is refreshing.


Glad to know they can still recognize something awful, like you know, the Republican party.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: dv-ous: Irving Maimway: PainInTheASP: Somethingawful....that was the ones with the Goons, right?

Or was that eBaumsworld?

No it was Somethingawful. They're goons.

They certainly managed to ruin every MMO they played.

This is true.  I can't even fathom how that many people with that shiatty an attitude were able to hang together in groups, but they actually thrived being complete c***monglers in like three MMOs I played.


They ended up getting me to play that craptastic Evony - Free Forever and joining their clan.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoGoGadgetLiver: JeffK taught me how the internet works.

http://50.31.6.42/hosted/jeffk/intarne​tguido/


Cliff Yablonski - the I Hate You pages... I swear I knew some of those people.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: dv-ous: Irving Maimway: PainInTheASP: Somethingawful....that was the ones with the Goons, right?

Or was that eBaumsworld?

No it was Somethingawful. They're goons.

They certainly managed to ruin every MMO they played.

This is true.  I can't even fathom how that many people with that shiatty an attitude were able to hang together in groups, but they actually thrived being complete c***monglers in like three MMOs I played.


I never encountered them in WoW (my only MMO), so I just mostly enjoyed the weird stories about Goonswarm.  I have no doubt playing against them sucked ass.

They defined Extremely Online before it was a recognized concept.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Horrors of Porn". I knew better but always had to peek... 😮
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: wow I haven't been on SA in probably a decade.  I didn't even know they were still a thing

I suspect it's like we are: a lot of folks who consider any account under 6-7 years old pretty sus, and it's definitely more siloed than we are into the various subforums.


Depends more on content for me than age of account - wayyyy too many of us were lurkers for years and years and then some before we said a word, and it still goes on.  If you check the date, I've only been here for 4 years.  In reality I've been reading since... err - hmm.  I gotta go look it up.  As far as I can tell about 2001-ish.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: wow I haven't been on SA in probably a decade.  I didn't even know they were still a thing

I suspect it's like we are: a lot of folks who consider any account under 6-7 years old pretty sus, and it's definitely more siloed than we are into the various subforums.


Don't worry. This place is catching up in that department.
It may have lost the race to cliquish, insular utter irrelevance, but its still doing a respectable job of getting there.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: bthom37: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: wow I haven't been on SA in probably a decade.  I didn't even know they were still a thing

I suspect it's like we are: a lot of folks who consider any account under 6-7 years old pretty sus, and it's definitely more siloed than we are into the various subforums.

Depends more on content for me than age of account - wayyyy too many of us were lurkers for years and years and then some before we said a word, and it still goes on.  If you check the date, I've only been here for 4 years.  In reality I've been reading since... err - hmm.  I gotta go look it up.  As far as I can tell about 2001-ish.


Heh - 4 years - gevalt.  9.  I am out of it those morning.  But you get the idea.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The announcement talks about the store money being redirected to pay for the site. Was there some sort of fiasco of the money going somewhere else? I haven't followed fing-awful in many years.
 
bthom37
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

huntercr: The announcement talks about the store money being redirected to pay for the site. Was there some sort of fiasco of the money going somewhere else? I haven't followed fing-awful in many years.


It was going directly to Lowtax's personal bank account.

Supposedly the sale price was "new guy settles Lowtax's back taxes", which seems directly linked to the above.

(This is all from a twitter search for Lowtax, so...it's all based on Twitter statements, grain of salt, etc.)
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean... isn't this like Big Bang Theory getting cancelled after 13 years?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone photoshoppe that article
 
Dryad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Irving Maimway: PainInTheASP: Somethingawful....that was the ones with the Goons, right?

Or was that eBaumsworld?

No it was Somethingawful. They're goons.

They certainly managed to ruin every MMO they played.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bthom37: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: wow I haven't been on SA in probably a decade.  I didn't even know they were still a thing

I suspect it's like we are: a lot of folks who consider any account under 6-7 years old pretty sus, and it's definitely more siloed than we are into the various subforums.


*Checks account*

Yay!  I have more credibility here than with any credit agency! :)
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bthom37: deadsanta: dv-ous: Irving Maimway: PainInTheASP: Somethingawful....that was the ones with the Goons, right?

Or was that eBaumsworld?

No it was Somethingawful. They're goons.

They certainly managed to ruin every MMO they played.

This is true.  I can't even fathom how that many people with that shiatty an attitude were able to hang together in groups, but they actually thrived being complete c***monglers in like three MMOs I played.

I never encountered them in WoW (my only MMO), so I just mostly enjoyed the weird stories about Goonswarm.  I have no doubt playing against them sucked ass.

They defined Extremely Online before it was a recognized concept.


They had their moments

https://www.somethingawful.com/mmo-ro​u​lette/endlessforest/1/
 
bthom37
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: bthom37: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: wow I haven't been on SA in probably a decade.  I didn't even know they were still a thing

I suspect it's like we are: a lot of folks who consider any account under 6-7 years old pretty sus, and it's definitely more siloed than we are into the various subforums.

Depends more on content for me than age of account - wayyyy too many of us were lurkers for years and years and then some before we said a word, and it still goes on.  If you check the date, I've only been here for 4 years.  In reality I've been reading since... err - hmm.  I gotta go look it up.  As far as I can tell about 2001-ish.


You sound pretty sus, and I'm pretty sure I saw SomeJunkieCosmonaut not complete a task!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He misseed the window for selling the site by about a decade.
 
I want that sauce Morty! [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Evildog: After a 10 year break I started browsing SA again in 2018. It's an interesting community, nor really at all what it was like back in 2005 when I originally registered. Oddly it's a stronghold of far left politics which is refreshing.


Yeah it's kind of odd how that community evolved that way, but a lot of it has to do with there being an exodus of it's most toxic members going over to 4chan. The first time I ever heard the term 'white knight' was from an article they posted around 2006-2007. It didn't really coin the term, but I noticed it got a lot more use right after that article was posted. Calling someone a white knight now would probably get you banned for misogyny.

What I miss the most are the writers Frolixo and moof. I also miss their Forum Fridays. I think the site lost it's luster because the internet has changed so much. There's no batshiat crazy personal webpages to make fun of anymore. Everyone posts their insane ramblings giant hubs like Facebook and Reddit now.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Irving Maimway: PainInTheASP: Somethingawful....that was the ones with the Goons, right?

Or was that eBaumsworld?

No it was Somethingawful. They're goons.

They certainly managed to ruin every MMO they played.


Not WoW.

Hell, I remember then well from my days on Mal'Ganis back in Vanilla (not sure if that was their normal server, but they had a huge contingent on that server).
 
bthom37
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: Evildog: After a 10 year break I started browsing SA again in 2018. It's an interesting community, nor really at all what it was like back in 2005 when I originally registered. Oddly it's a stronghold of far left politics which is refreshing.

Yeah it's kind of odd how that community evolved that way, but a lot of it has to do with there being an exodus of it's most toxic members going over to 4chan. The first time I ever heard the term 'white knight' was from an article they posted around 2006-2007. It didn't really coin the term, but I noticed it got a lot more use right after that article was posted. Calling someone a white knight now would probably get you banned for misogyny.

What I miss the most are the writers Frolixo and moof. I also miss their Forum Fridays. I think the site lost it's luster because the internet has changed so much. There's no batshiat crazy personal webpages to make fun of anymore. Everyone posts their insane ramblings giant hubs like Facebook and Reddit now.


Some of their columns/features were different.  I enjoyed "Wikigroaning", where a Wiki article about radium would be compared to an article about a Dragonball Z character who'd had 3 episodes, for example, and the sheer length and breadth of the nerdy wiki article on the DBZ character would blow the scientific one out of the water.

There was also "My Tank is Fight", a limited series in the early years that turned into a book.

Then there was the week they had the "Internet Furry Database Locator" linked on it, and that's how I found out my boss was a furry.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That is, this was the kind of crazy sh*t they would pull:

Goon Squad terrorizes Orgrimmar with a felhunter invasion
Youtube KZmKm1XvxB4
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He was on a Rifftrax of Troll 2, but even that no longer exists.
 
havocmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Somethingawful....that was the ones with the Goons, right?

Or was that eBaumsworld?


I think you're thinking of consumption junction
 
Dryad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Leonard J Crabs made me want to grow up to be attorney.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who?
 
