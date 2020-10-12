 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Because hookin' ain't easy, desperate parents need your support for their efforts to earn money during these coronavirus lockdowns (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Prostitution, sex worker charity, Sex worker, CEO of sex worker, Sex industry, Phone sex, sex workers' health, Dr Raven Bowen  
•       •       •

1246 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "Parent shave turned to prostitution"

stopped-reading-there.png
 
johnny queso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
if it comes down to me selling my body to survive, i'll see you all in the next life.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know that cute lady that does your haircuts with her knowing, wry smile? This won't be her.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



What a street hooker does not look like in reality.

Maybe an escort.
 
clovercat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How can they be hungry? They got 1200 dollars 6 just 6 months ago.
 
rdyb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People want to pay for it. Keeping it illegal keeps it more dangerous. fark off with your moral panic.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am willing to help support subby's mom. I mean may as well start paying her after all this time.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image 810x539]


What a street hooker does not look like in reality.

Maybe an escort.


You just can't see the penis from that angle.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No.. see the idea is to AVOID human contact while there's a viral pandemic going on. Now not only do you have to worry about the COVID but also Aids, Herpies, and god knows what ever else is out there. I mean really you are better off just raiding like the raiders in Fallout then doing sex work. Less itchy at the end of the day.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Corona virus has led to more whores?  Well at least there is a silver lining to this pandemic...
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well that was certainly annecdotal.I obviously don't have any more facts than the people consulted in this article but I could imagine some people getting back into sex work during tough times. People that had aleady done it or been on the periphery? Who knows. And I'm talking about prostitution rather camgirl stuff. It's much easier to imagine a genuine newcomer to sex work doing camgirl stuff.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are hundreds of thousands of parents out there hooking and making that good green. It's an international crisis. Grandma's probably got there, too. Oh, the shame and horror.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: TFA: "Parent shave turned to prostitution"

stopped-reading-there.png


this isn't the 70s, proper grooming down there can go a long way for earning potential
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm sure there are hundreds of thousands of parents out there hooking and making that good green. It's an international crisis. Grandma's probably got there, too. Oh, the shame and horror.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I am willing to help support subby's mom. I mean may as well start paying her after all this time.


Luckily for you, she charges by the minute not the act.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.