 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Here are some photos of the UK's last night of legal Covidiocy   (metro.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

1418 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Oct 2020 at 9:49 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing but chavs having a go with a bird or a row with a wanker.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No future" meant something entirely different when I was an equally mindless member of this general age group.
 
Rav Tokomi [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
COVID isn't the only infection you have to worry about with that lot.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Very small groups of people on nearly empty streets.  This is why we cant have nice things.  They'll kill us all!
 
fngoofy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rav Tokomi: COVID isn't the only infection you have to worry about with that lot.


True.  Though having scene many a pic of Brits out for a bender.... if covid wasn't going on it looks like you could pull a shag with little effort.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x265]


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: "No future" meant something entirely different when I was an equally mindless member of this general age group.


Sex Pistols - God Save the Queen
Youtube RvMxqcgBhWQ
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, Wisconsin in summertime.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I used to watch "The Walking Dead", I would get annoyed over the stupid decisions characters would make over and over, that would risk not only their lives, but the lives of other people. I'd think, "people wouldn't really behave that way when faced with danger".

But seeing how some people are behaving during this pandemic, I see how wrong I was. Where I live in Massachusetts, I'm surprised to see how many people are disregarding masks and social distancing. It's also the reasons why where I live, COVID infections are spiking up.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Rav Tokomi: COVID isn't the only infection you have to worry about with that lot.

True.  Though having scene many a pic of Brits out for a bender.... if covid wasn't going on it looks like you could pull a shag with little effort.


To fit in with the theme of the images in this thread:

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


it looks like you could pull a shag with little effort
// Heheh, I wish ;_;
 
meanmutton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Rav Tokomi: COVID isn't the only infection you have to worry about with that lot.

True.  Though having scene many a pic of Brits out for a bender.... if covid wasn't going on it looks like you could pull a shag with little effort.


If by "pull a shag", you mean "rape someone who is passed out drunk".
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ now  
Chavs gonna Chav
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.