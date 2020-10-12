 Skip to content
(CNBC)   American doctors tired of working for the Mordorrific medical system hope to board the ethereal swan-ships of the Teleri and flee to Middle Earth   (cnbc.com)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I personally found it a better run system in that everyone was able to access healthcare without fear of financial ruin."

Hey, suffering financial ruin over an unknown or chance medical condition is *your* choice here in the U.S.  You can sell your house, pay your medical bills and live in a tent and walk to your jobs and *earn* that nice life back.

/s
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ahh, it feels so good to reap the benefits of underfunding education, using religion as a social/political tool, and ignoring science for decades.  At least Millenials and Gen Z are getting more wise to what's going on.  Now we just need to get the Boomers and dumber Gen X to move out of power and we might have an intelligent system working in 10-15 years.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No, no, I've been assured by top men that doctors would never want to have socialisms medicines because they won't be able to make any money, which they need, in case they get sick.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: No, no, I've been assured by top men that doctors would never want to have socialisms medicines because they won't be able to make any money, which they need, in case they get sick.


Joke's on them, how will they be able to afford second breakfast?
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did anyone else read that in Homestar Runner's voice?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
American medicine is designed to separate the patient from as much cash as possible.  If the patient happens to improve as a result of the financial extraction, what a happy coincidence!
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Socialism for doctors is long established in America.
Kindly refer to PSRO in the archives.

Move along, your anti-socialisms are needed elsewhere.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Ahh, it feels so good to reap the benefits of underfunding education, using religion as a social/political tool, and ignoring science for decades.  At least Millenials and Gen Z are getting more wise to what's going on.  Now we just need to get the Boomers and dumber Gen X to move out of power and we might have an intelligent system working in 10-15 years.


Oh look, another idealistic lollipop blaming all their problems on the generation preceding them. What a novel revelation. You'll make good little serfs now that the education has been dumbed down enough that your idea of advanced technology is How to use a phone camera. There was a another about this. And both cite California.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I will call it Antisoc.
Just as real as Antifa.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It may be the part of a doctor to rebuke a doctor's folly.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: American medicine is designed to separate the patient from as much cash as possible.  If the patient happens to improve as a result of the financial extraction, what a happy coincidence!


As someone who's worked for a long time, early in his career, with Aetna, CIGNA, The Travelers (pre-Primerica), and two actuarial firms, it's not American medicine, per se - just the American healthcare industry.

The vast majority of doctors want to help you. The industry in which they work is engineered to exploit that want for profit. (It's no surprise that I moved from healthcare insurance to software development - similar want, similar exploitation.) If doctors could help you and you didn't have to go broke because they did so, they would be ecstatic.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: ShavedOrangutan: Ahh, it feels so good to reap the benefits of underfunding education, using religion as a social/political tool, and ignoring science for decades.  At least Millenials and Gen Z are getting more wise to what's going on.  Now we just need to get the Boomers and dumber Gen X to move out of power and we might have an intelligent system working in 10-15 years.

Oh look, another idealistic lollipop blaming all their problems on the generation preceding them. What a novel revelation. You'll make good little serfs now that the education has been dumbed down enough that your idea of advanced technology is How to use a phone camera. There was a another about this. And both cite California.


Snark and mangled sentences aside, you're not wrong. The fun part is knowing that we're watching the '40s, '50s, '60s, and '70s play out, in many ways.

It's easy to be excited when the Wheel turns and you're on the back side, going up. When the kids from the '10s & activists from the '20s become the landed gentry of the '30s, what do you think the 2040s are going to look like?
 
