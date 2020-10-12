 Skip to content
(AP News)   Nobel Economics Prize going once.... going twice.... SOLD to the two Americans from Stanford University   (apnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Nobel Prize, auctions work, Robert B. Wilson, American economists, better auction formats, discoveries of Paul R. Milgrom, Nobel Committee, last minute  
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pfshh, 'Ekinomipreset'. Clearly they aren't giving out Noble Prizes for spelling
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good headline
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When asked how they were going to celebrate, the winners said they were going to get hammered.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow, just what the world needed, smoother auctions.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i say fook these deek nutz.

" "why rational bidders tend to place bids below their own best estimate of the common value" - which could mean the item goes for less than it's worth and perhaps not to the buyer who most wants it, neither of which is supposed to happen if the auction is working properly. "

"properly is used here to earn: got the highest possible price SKIPPING the risk of an auction that wanted to see if it could go way over value from bidding.


fook them, you go to auction already with not one fook for the other people getting what they want. You go to hope a bidding war goes off and you go way over value for an emotionally fueled irrational purchase.

They are trying to take a risk/reward GAMBLE and rig the game so it's all reward and no risk. Ultimately screwing the buyers from my POV. they go with the hope of getting at under value for being the only one whit a desire for or having done the home work.
 
culebra
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh thank Christ! Capitalism was really having a hard time.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Unfortunately for Donald Trump, the Nobel Peace Prize does not have a "Buy it Now" option.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

If you don't like the way auctions work don't play
 
Thenixon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The economics prize that is offered in 'honor of' Alfred Nobel by a bank in Sweden? Yeah, that one is for sale.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some guys get it for auction, others get nominated for Achtung!

so close
 
