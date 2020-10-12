 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   I don't care if you are a cat: no ticket, no riding the train   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get off, cat, you're drunk
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Studio Ghibli did it about 25 years ago
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy tried to ride a train without buying a ticket for his cat, so he stuffed it down his 501 jeans.

After a while, the cat got restless and started poking out a paw through the button fly.

Across the aisle, a nun who had noticed this says to her companion, "I know it's been a long time, but I don't recall those things having claws!"
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol never seen a cat frog-marched before.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO TICKET
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His escape from the restaurant across the street had one flaw but it was a fatal one.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: NO TICKET
[memegenerator.net image 300x300]


Tiny fist and all that.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
mufhugger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no pass for sweet old ladies either
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey guys, remember this??
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tama The Station Master Cat, is not amused with your lack of a valid fare..
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Silent Bob. " No Ticket"
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did someone already post the Indiana Jones "no ticket" reference? It's totally relevant here. Gosh, guys, you're slipping.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have had it with these monkey fighting cats on this Monday-to-Friday train!
 
HowDidIGetHere
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I didn't think that Skimbleshanks needed a ticket.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
♫Riding that train
High on catnip♫

Wait, that doesn't work...
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Has a pass:

Meet Eclipse, the dog who rides buses solo
Youtube IgVXM4B-ez0
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And it was delicious!

/hey, when you have to feed 1.God knows how many billion, nothing is off the menu
//also probably how we got COVID
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Look on the cat's face says, "You can't hold me, copper!"
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NOW THAT'S a perp walk...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

