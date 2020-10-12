 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNY Central)   Google releases top Halloween costume trends. For list of top sexy Halloween costumes, just add the word sexy before each   (cnycentral.com) divider line
29
    More: PSA, top Halloween costume trends, Halloween costume, Google  
•       •       •

659 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 12 Oct 2020 at 11:05 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I modeled my Sexy Dexamethasone costume yesterday but nobody got it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm going as a sexy chupacabra.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sexy Frog
 
Corvus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This would be mine if I was stupid enough to hang out with other people for Halloween this year.

images.halloweencostumes.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sexy clown is really underrated.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
sexy rainbow brite is best
 
skyotter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sexy Damn Freddy Krueger
Youtube P2NOQsVD9Yk
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Sexy clown is really underrated.


Same with sexy Karen
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sexy corona spreader is gonna be a big hit in parts of the country this year
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Sexy clown is really underrated.


#198 - Sexy Light-Emitting Diode is truly a travesty and should be much higher on the list.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Sexy clown is really underrated.


Harley Quinn's already on the list.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's the most wonderful time of the yeaaaaaarrrrrr

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Solty Dog: Sexy clown is really underrated.

Same with sexy Karen


Fark user imageView Full Size

Mmhmm
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Except for maybe Harley Q and Fortnite, this is the same list from decades ago.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Blows dust off of this.

Hello again, old friend.

Girls's Costume Warehouse
Youtube V4rUiV_Hh74


/NSFW
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Came for sexy Mike Pence's fly. Left disappointed.
 
mononymous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sexy explosive diarrhea should be a hit.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sexy Damn Freddy Krueger
Youtube P2NOQsVD9Yk
 
oukewldave
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mmmmm  sexy tampons.  Also the name of my Dixie Chicks cover band.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sexy fly?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

togaman2k: Solty Dog: Sexy clown is really underrated.

#198 - Sexy Light-Emitting Diode is truly a travesty and should be much higher on the list.


That would have been good years ago, but not now. Bias isn't funny.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sexy Social Distancing. I'm not even going to show up.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm going as a sexy COVID test swab.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this Halloween or Comicon?  Can't tell these days...
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size

cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.redd.itView Full Size

comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lord_Moldypants: I'm going as a sexy COVID test swab.


There are porhub videos involving nose-play
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sexy Fauci?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An old favourite - -sexy ghosts.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.