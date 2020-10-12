 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Bayonet and gun confiscated from man in Boston. No word on whether his coat was red. This is not a repeat from 1776   (masslive.com) divider line
42
    More: Weird, Automobile, Rifle, Vehicle, Privacy, .22 Long Rifle, pat frisk of Mr. Hinds, 36-year-old Corey Hinds, 40-year-old Carolena Shephard  
•       •       •

593 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good thing there was not a repeat of the Boston Massacre in 1770.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
THE RED HATS ARE COMING!  THE RED HATS ARE COMING!

('Coming'?  Hell, they're not even breathing hard!)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

For when you need choices in how to kill a motherfarker.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right kept tellin us the liberal was gonna take away our gunz.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't recall a bayonet being a legit modification for a laser musket, but it's been a while.

/ pipe guns, now...
 
leftshue [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:"Officers performed a pat frisk of Mr. Hinds and immediately felt a hard object that officers believed to be a firearm," police said. "Officers recovered a loaded Jennings Firearm .22 caliber long rifle with six rounds in the magazine."

They patted him down and found a rifle? Was it just shoved in his pant leg or something?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jennings Firearm .22 caliber long rifle with six rounds in the magazine.

Someone want to fill me in on this new hitman's preferred weapon?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Officers performed a pat frisk of Mr. Hinds and immediately felt a hard object that officers believed to be a firearm," police said. "Officers recovered a loaded Jennings Firearm .22 caliber long rifle with six rounds in the magazine."

Ah the old pant rifle.

Dont see those much anymore.

Theyre mostly used in the Outback to kill prostitutes with leprosy.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leftshue: FTA:"Officers performed a pat frisk of Mr. Hinds and immediately felt a hard object that officers believed to be a firearm," police said. "Officers recovered a loaded Jennings Firearm .22 caliber long rifle with six rounds in the magazine."

They patted him down and found a rifle? Was it just shoved in his pant leg or something?


I had to look it up because it's not one I'm familiar with.  Turns out it's a small pistol which uses .22LR ammunition.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Jennings Firearm .22 caliber long rifle with six rounds in the magazine.

Someone want to fill me in on this new hitman's preferred weapon?


Probably https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimenez​_​JA-22

".22 caliber long rifle" is kinda mangled.  ".22 Long Rifle" is a .22 caliber cartridge originally designed for rifles, but which has become the default tiny, cheap cartridge for both handguns and rifles.  It's the cheapest ammunition money can buy, and Jennings was known for making the cheapest (and lowest quality) handguns money could buy.  I'm pretty sure they never made a rifle.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Officers performed a pat frisk of Mr. Hinds and immediately felt a hard object that officers believed to be a firearm," police said. "Officers recovered a loaded Jennings Firearm .22 caliber long rifle with six rounds in the magazine."

Ah the old pant rifle.

Dont see those much anymore.

Theyre mostly used in the Outback to kill prostitutes with leprosy.


Came here for this - the .22 LR is a tiny handgun, but, yeah, the way the article's written, you realize the person who wrote it had no clue about what they were writing and simply expanded the acronym...
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an aside, anyone dumb enough to carry that thing in their pants deserves the inevitable sackshot. That thing's design blows - a solid cabbage fart would be enough to shake a round out of that thing.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are bayonets illegal in Boston?

Because the irony...

There's more to this story than the article is saying.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sugar_fetus: Are bayonets illegal in Boston?

Because the irony...

There's more to this story than the article is saying.


Yeah, I feel shortchanged regarding the bayonet story.  Mostly because I want to believe that it was an accessory for the .22, like the guy found a way to fit some gigantic WW1-era bayonet to a shiatty pocket pistol.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Science: I'm pretty sure they never made a rifle.


I know they didn't
Running around buying them pre-brady, pre-cameras everywhere in the last century and putting them in boxes for a rainy day, collectors could ensure they had a perfect throwaway or drop weapon on hand.
And if you use it for a hit, just toss the frame and barrel in a coal stove, then beat on it with an hammer on an anvil.
It isn't telling any tales.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sugar_fetus: Are bayonets illegal in Boston?


christ, the cops will roll you for a butter knife
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last US bayonet charge was in 1951. I was mildly surprised by that Googol.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and why do the cops have the right to search you because they saw a bayonet in your car? I mean are we really at the point where people think a man shouldn't have a right to own a bayonet? What is this England?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leftshue: FTA:"Officers performed a pat frisk of Mr. Hinds and immediately felt a hard object that officers believed to be a firearm," police said. "Officers recovered a loaded Jennings Firearm .22 caliber long rifle with six rounds in the magazine."

They patted him down and found a rifle? Was it just shoved in his pant leg or something?


".22 Long Rifle" is the caliber.   Jennings are handguns.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimenez​_​Arms#Jennings_Firearms
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: The last US bayonet charge was in 1951. I was mildly surprised by that Googol.


But not the last bayonet charge ever:

https://www.forces.net/services/army/​b​ayonet-charge-foiled-taliban
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use my SKS spike bayonet to roast hot dogs.
The SKS is a big swiss army knife.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft.   You want danger?

You should have to face the deadly mayonette charge......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redmid17
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: sugar_fetus: Are bayonets illegal in Boston?

christ, the cops will roll you for a butter knife


While very very true, bayonets are not illegal in Massachusetts, so in sane world a trial court would toss these charges.

mathamagical: ... and why do the cops have the right to search you because they saw a bayonet in your car? I mean are we really at the point where people think a man shouldn't have a right to own a bayonet? What is this England?


Cursory searching pointed to no:
https://www.reddit.com/r/MAguns/comme​n​ts/77b9id/are_bayonets_legal/
https://www.northeastshooters.com/xen​/​threads/ma-knife-laws-bayonets-legal.2​65450/

But I know that the threads, even including sourced links, are not exactly perfect source material
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: THE RED HATS ARE COMING!  THE RED HATS ARE COMING!

('Coming'?  Hell, they're not even breathing hard!)


Most Red Hats breath hard after tying their shoes.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this guy?

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Pffft.   You want danger?

You should have to face the deadly mayonette charge......

[Fark user image 539x960]


I don't know how, but when I saw the photo I knew it was you before scrolling back up.

I don't know what that says about either one of us...
 
leftshue [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what I get for not looking up the actual gun, heh.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: THE RED HATS ARE COMING!  THE RED HATS ARE COMING!

('Coming'?  Hell, they're not even breathing hard!)



Back to the Future

Murca
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 640x427]
For when you need choices in how to kill a motherfarker.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: leftshue: FTA:"Officers performed a pat frisk of Mr. Hinds and immediately felt a hard object that officers believed to be a firearm," police said. "Officers recovered a loaded Jennings Firearm .22 caliber long rifle with six rounds in the magazine."

They patted him down and found a rifle? Was it just shoved in his pant leg or something?

I had to look it up because it's not one I'm familiar with.  Turns out it's a small pistol which uses .22LR ammunition.


lol, I had to read it a couple of times although they did make at least one model of 22LR rifle.

Good ol' Jennings, the Kmart of gun manufacturing.  My ex has or had a .38 pistol and the slide was made out of pot metal.  It deformed after maybe 60 rounds through it and we had to put it in a vice and use a hammer to get the slide off.  They are the ultimate ghetto guns.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mathamagical: ... and why do the cops have the right to search you because they saw a bayonet in your car? I mean are we really at the point where people think a man shouldn't have a right to own a bayonet? What is this England?


The car was pulled over because it had stolen plates.

And yes, they do have a right to pat you down, it's called a Terry Stop.

Guy was a carrying a loaded gun, likely without a permit because Massachusetts is a "may issue" state, and his girlfriend was driving around with a suspended license in a car with stolen plates and what is essentially a very big knife within reach.

Oh, and the article doesn't say this, but a bit of research shows that the guy carrying the gun, Corey Hinds, has spent time in prison in Massachusetts.  So he's almost certainly a prohibited person under both federal and state law.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

redmid17: While very very true, bayonets are not illegal in Massachusetts, so in sane world a trial court would toss these charges.


Corey Hinds is a convicted felon.   It's illegal for him to possess weapons.  And the bayonet was in plain sight.

Bayonet is a weapon, as is the cheap-ass but certainly lethal Jennings pocket pistol he was carrying.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Seems out Mr. Hinds was convicted of killing someone:

https://www.patriotledger.com/article​/​20090331/news/303319493
Oct. 24, 2000: Kevin Bynoe, 15, of Milton and Corey Hinds, 16, of Mattapan are charged with manslaughter and carrying a firearm in the Oct. 24, 2000, shooting death in Milton of Geddes Green, 21, of Dorchester. The men plead guilty and are sentenced in August 2001 to three to five years in state prison

That was 20 years ago, so the 16 year old would now be 36, which is the age of the Corey Hinds in TFA.

Absolutely a prohibited person.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: dittybopper: Pffft.   You want danger?

You should have to face the deadly mayonette charge......

[Fark user image 539x960]

I don't know how, but when I saw the photo I knew it was you before scrolling back up.

I don't know what that says about either one of us...


Heh.  That's my Baker rifle.

This is it with the bayonet that goes with it:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


My bayonet is a sword.  Your argument is invalid.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Good thing there was not a repeat of the Boston Massacre in 1770.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dittybopper: redmid17: While very very true, bayonets are not illegal in Massachusetts, so in sane world a trial court would toss these charges.

Corey Hinds is a convicted felon.   It's illegal for him to possess weapons.  And the bayonet was in plain sight.

Bayonet is a weapon, as is the cheap-ass but certainly lethal Jennings pocket pistol he was carrying.


former C&R licensee here.

i can tell you from getting pulled over the table a few times that bayonets can be expensive as the rifle in many cases. Especially if the rifle is ww1 vintage or older (1880-1915 or so); armies really believed in bayonets back then and made em YUGE, then realized they were basically useless and just got in the way so they cut them down short so they could double as knives.

Probably doubt these geniuses had a collectible thing there, was probably a mosin socket bay to go with the mosin they got at big5.

y'all wanna have some bayonet fun, GIS for the following:

"Swiss sawback 1914"
"G98 quillback"
"italian m1870 bayonet"

each one of those will cost more than most mosin nagant rifles, or at least did when i had my collection (sold it 3 years ago).
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The assholes are coming! The assholes are coming!
-Paul Revere
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: DrEMHmrk2: dittybopper: Pffft.   You want danger?

You should have to face the deadly mayonette charge......

[Fark user image 539x960]

I don't know how, but when I saw the photo I knew it was you before scrolling back up.

I don't know what that says about either one of us...

Heh.  That's my Baker rifle.

This is it with the bayonet that goes with it:

[Fark user image 850x247]

[Fark user image 539x960]

My bayonet is a sword.  Your argument is invalid.


bayonet a repro or did you just polish the hell out of the brass and flitz the steel within an inch of its life?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: dittybopper: redmid17: While very very true, bayonets are not illegal in Massachusetts, so in sane world a trial court would toss these charges.

Corey Hinds is a convicted felon.   It's illegal for him to possess weapons.  And the bayonet was in plain sight.

Bayonet is a weapon, as is the cheap-ass but certainly lethal Jennings pocket pistol he was carrying.

former C&R licensee here.

i can tell you from getting pulled over the table a few times that bayonets can be expensive as the rifle in many cases. Especially if the rifle is ww1 vintage or older (1880-1915 or so); armies really believed in bayonets back then and made em YUGE, then realized they were basically useless and just got in the way so they cut them down short so they could double as knives.

Probably doubt these geniuses had a collectible thing there, was probably a mosin socket bay to go with the mosin they got at big5.

y'all wanna have some bayonet fun, GIS for the following:

"Swiss sawback 1914"
"G98 quillback"
"italian m1870 bayonet"

each one of those will cost more than most mosin nagant rifles, or at least did when i had my collection (sold it 3 years ago).


I got a bayonet and no one knows from whence it came.
I keep it next to my Sherman tank gunsight.
I got  a bunch of junk.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Father_Jack: dittybopper: redmid17: While very very true, bayonets are not illegal in Massachusetts, so in sane world a trial court would toss these charges.

Corey Hinds is a convicted felon.   It's illegal for him to possess weapons.  And the bayonet was in plain sight.

Bayonet is a weapon, as is the cheap-ass but certainly lethal Jennings pocket pistol he was carrying.

former C&R licensee here.

i can tell you from getting pulled over the table a few times that bayonets can be expensive as the rifle in many cases. Especially if the rifle is ww1 vintage or older (1880-1915 or so); armies really believed in bayonets back then and made em YUGE, then realized they were basically useless and just got in the way so they cut them down short so they could double as knives.

Probably doubt these geniuses had a collectible thing there, was probably a mosin socket bay to go with the mosin they got at big5.

y'all wanna have some bayonet fun, GIS for the following:

"Swiss sawback 1914"
"G98 quillback"
"italian m1870 bayonet"

each one of those will cost more than most mosin nagant rifles, or at least did when i had my collection (sold it 3 years ago).

I got a bayonet and no one knows from whence it came.
I keep it next to my Sherman tank gunsight.
I got  a bunch of junk.


happy to try to ID it for you if post a pic. hurry up tho its getting late here in Germany and Mrs. Father_jack has promised sexy time tonight
 
dittybopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: dittybopper: DrEMHmrk2: dittybopper: Pffft.   You want danger?

You should have to face the deadly mayonette charge......

[Fark user image 539x960]

I don't know how, but when I saw the photo I knew it was you before scrolling back up.

I don't know what that says about either one of us...

Heh.  That's my Baker rifle.

This is it with the bayonet that goes with it:

[Fark user image 850x247]

[Fark user image 539x960]

My bayonet is a sword.  Your argument is invalid.

bayonet a repro or did you just polish the hell out of the brass and flitz the steel within an inch of its life?


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a repro.  So is the gun:  My father bought the parts, and put it together.  The lock was a set of rough castings, and he finished them up and heat treated them.  Gun shoots good.  On a good day, I can hit 8 out of 8 shots on a standard B-27 silhouette at 200 yards.  That's an accomplishment with a flintlock with open sights.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: MDI_BugMan: leftshue: FTA:"Officers performed a pat frisk of Mr. Hinds and immediately felt a hard object that officers believed to be a firearm," police said. "Officers recovered a loaded Jennings Firearm .22 caliber long rifle with six rounds in the magazine."

They patted him down and found a rifle? Was it just shoved in his pant leg or something?

I had to look it up because it's not one I'm familiar with.  Turns out it's a small pistol which uses .22LR ammunition.

lol, I had to read it a couple of times although they did make at least one model of 22LR rifle.

Good ol' Jennings, the Kmart of gun manufacturing.  My ex has or had a .38 pistol and the slide was made out of pot metal.  It deformed after maybe 60 rounds through it and we had to put it in a vice and use a hammer to get the slide off.  They are the ultimate ghetto guns.


Guns like the Jennings aren't meant to be used a lot.   They're inexpensive self-defense guns for people who simply can't afford a gun from Colt, Ruger, etc.

Naturally, they tend to bleed into the criminal market more easily, either through someone needing cash quickly so they sell it to someone in the neighborhood, or it gets stolen, etc.   That's just a consequence of the kind of people for whom having a gun is a legitimate need but they can't afford something better, and the circumstances around people like that.

Jennings, Brycos, etc. aren't for the people who go to the range (or can go) regularly.  They're for people who need a gun, but who can't afford to buy something that costs $400, and regularly blow away $50 worth of ammo.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

