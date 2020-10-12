 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   This is how you fight the virus. China tests entire city of 9 million people in 5 days   (bbc.com) divider line
59
    More: Interesting, People's Republic of China, China, Hospital, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Wuhan, People's Daily, City, Yangtze River  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In response to only 12 new cases. Huh. That's nowhere close to 7 million. Interesting.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to know a government somewhere has actually put some serious thought into dealing effectively with the novel coronavirus.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALL LIES!  America doesn't have the will to do such a thing.  Therefore, it's impossible for anyone else to be able to do this.
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you want to flatten the curve you've got to stop testing.
 
agent00pi [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did no one tell them that if you test too much, you get more cases?
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do this or we'll kill you and imprison your family" is a wonderful motivator.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like radar identification fights tornados, testing fights the virus.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Nice to know a government somewhere has actually put some serious thought into dealing effectively with the novel coronavirus.


It certainly helps when the government has the power to imprison people who refuse to get tested.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It helps when there's more concern for public health than for wet beaks and profit.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not_Todd: "Do this or we'll kill you and imprison your family" is a wonderful motivator.


Maybe they were motivated by wanting to find out if they are infected with a deadly virus.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Not_Todd: "Do this or we'll kill you and imprison your family" is a wonderful motivator.

Maybe they were motivated by wanting to find out if they are infected with a deadly virus.


All lies!  Real Americans have zero concern for other people.  Therefore, everyone has zero concern for other people.
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not_Todd: "Do this or we'll kill you and imprison your family" is a wonderful motivator.


"Do this or you could kill somebody else's family' should be enough motivation for most non sociopaths.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not_Todd: "Do this or we'll kill you and imprison your family" is a wonderful motivator.


Except that China doesn't need use these kind of threats as 'motivator'.  'Cooperate or you and family very likely die of Covid', or 'cooperate or the economic impact of a complete lockdown might hurt your job or business' is really enough for most sane people to motivate them to cooperate.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China isn't exactly a model for the US on anything.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark:  We hate China!
But their propaganda makes the US look bad
Fark:  We love China!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fark:  We hate China!
But their propaganda makes the US look bad
Fark:  We love China!


lolwut
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: China isn't exactly a model for the US on anything.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bikkurikun: Except that China doesn't need use these kind of threats as 'motivator


Amnesty International disagrees with you
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Nice to know a government somewhere has actually put some serious thought into dealing effectively with the novel coronavirus.


ITT: Americans pining for an effective quasi-fascist capitalist Ethno-dictatorship surveillance state
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: China isn't exactly a model for the US on anything.


Yeah - you can't really compare as advanced human society that has lasted 5000 years to a penal colony of social criminals that is catastrophically failing after less than three hundred.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Breaker Moran: Nice to know a government somewhere has actually put some serious thought into dealing effectively with the novel coronavirus.

ITT: Americans pining for an effective quasi-fascist capitalist Ethno-dictatorship surveillance statecompetent government roll out of common sense safety measures and fellow citizens smart enough to make use of them
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: SirEattonHogg: China isn't exactly a model for the US on anything.

Yeah - you can't really compare as advanced human society that has lasted 5000 years to a penal colony of social criminals that is catastrophically failing after less than three hundred.


ITT: Ethnostate that ethnically cleansed it's borders for 5000 years is successful
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: ColonelCathcart: Breaker Moran: Nice to know a government somewhere has actually put some serious thought into dealing effectively with the novel coronavirus.

ITT: Americans pining for an effective quasi-fascist capitalist Ethno-dictatorship surveillance statecompetent government roll out of common sense safety measures and fellow citizens smart enough to make use of them


...or else
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America doesn't even have one offical, universal ID because 'thats how they get ya' and Fark thinks testing a whole city or state will be accepted?

// I'm not talking about a passport
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't trust China, China is asshole
Youtube L3tnH4FGbd0
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

godxam: if you want to flatten the curve you've got to stop testing.


Thanks, Obama.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: bikkurikun: Except that China doesn't need use these kind of threats as 'motivator

Amnesty International disagrees with you


When you have no actual argument, just post a link to a random related wall of text and pretend you've made a point.
Grow up - somebody did something better than us. deal with it.
Lets use that good old American ingenuity to learn something from it, and make ourselves a better society, intead of excusing it away with assertions that the only way anybody can ever beat fabulous 'Murica is to cheat.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: HotWingConspiracy: ColonelCathcart: Breaker Moran: Nice to know a government somewhere has actually put some serious thought into dealing effectively with the novel coronavirus.

ITT: Americans pining for an effective quasi-fascist capitalist Ethno-dictatorship surveillance statecompetent government roll out of common sense safety measures and fellow citizens smart enough to make use of them

...or else


Or else you might have covid and be infecting other people, yes. That's how the virus spreads.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: bikkurikun: Except that China doesn't need use these kind of threats as 'motivator

Amnesty International disagrees with you


As if it wasn't obvious that I was referring to this particular testing issue, not China's abysmal human rights record in general.
 
havocmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm as anti-virus as the next person, but if you think the Americans pissing and moaning about masks will be cool with an unsolicited 7 inch qtip up their nose and having to take time off from work to do it, man I question your abilities to recognize reality.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why America never learns anything. Just like we learned nothing from VietNam.
When we get beat, we revert to chauvinism rather than self awareness, and make up excuses for all our failures, instead of learning from the,and correcting them.
We are, in fact, and nation of criminals and refugees who built an empire based on land theft and slavery - and now we have concluded that we are the best people in the world, and that anything we f**k up MUST be attributable to someone's else's knavery and plotting against us.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I want to impress upon downtrodden people living in dictatorships the virtues of a Democratic Republic, I make sure to explain to them it's a suicide pact made with the most clinically insane uneducated people in their society.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: ltdanman44: bikkurikun: Except that China doesn't need use these kind of threats as 'motivator

Amnesty International disagrees with you

As if it wasn't obvious that I was referring to this particular testing issue, not China's abysmal human rights record in general.


His point is that American failure MUST be excused, rather than learned for. Suggesting that we have anything to learn would imply weakness, and no REAL AMERICAN ever admits weakness.
Just look at our strong, smart President, and how the sneaky Chinese made it appear that he was weak and stupid, which is of course impossible since Murica is always BEST.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"One of the ways they sped up the process was to use batch- or pool-testing.
In this process, a batch of between five and 10 samples was tested. Only if a sample tested positive would the team go back to carry out individual tests to see who was positive within the batch.


Some of you aren't really reading the articles.  First. This hasn't actually happened yet, Second, They're not doing what you think they're doing.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: China isn't exactly a model for the US on anything.


And that's the problem with the Western approach to Covid and Euro/Americentrism in general. Almost all Asian countries do it better than the West, but still everybody in the West things they are somehow superior and have nothing to learn. As someone who spends time in both East and West this is really increasingly mindboggling how that continues while Asia is overtaking the West in all kinds of different things.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No fair, everyone knows Asians are better at taking tests!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: ltdanman44: bikkurikun: Except that China doesn't need use these kind of threats as 'motivator

Amnesty International disagrees with you

As if it wasn't obvious that I was referring to this particular testing issue, not China's abysmal human rights record in general.


Well if your choices are:

1) Take our test
or
2) Go to jail

Then yes they have an effecient testing system.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Totally believable, like all the news out of China.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just imagine if the US had done something even CLOSE to this way back in March when there were still less than 300 people dead and 20K infected in this country. Today's count: 215,000 dead, 7.79MM infected.
"But mah FREEDUMS!!!"
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Not_Todd: "Do this or we'll kill you and imprison your family" is a wonderful motivator.

Except that China doesn't need use these kind of threats as 'motivator'.  'Cooperate or you and family very likely die of Covid', or 'cooperate or the economic impact of a complete lockdown might hurt your job or business' is really enough for most sane people to motivate them to cooperate.


Know how I know you don't understand how China works?

But the ends justify the means, right?

/I'm sure Trump calling for mass, targeted roundups of "likely virus spreaders" would totally be cool with you.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: SirEattonHogg: China isn't exactly a model for the US on anything.

And that's the problem with the Western approach to Covid and Euro/Americentrism in general. Almost all Asian countries do it better than the West, but still everybody in the West things they are somehow superior and have nothing to learn. As someone who spends time in both East and West this is really increasingly mindboggling how that continues while Asia is overtaking the West in all kinds of different things.


Yes, I would like to have a totalitarian government, too. One in which the president can actually do the things the Democrats claim he does.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Just like radar identification fights tornados, testing fights the virus.


Yup.
Radar tornado identification can minimize human loss, as well.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: SirEattonHogg: China isn't exactly a model for the US on anything.

And that's the problem with the Western approach to Covid and Euro/Americentrism in general. Almost all Asian countries do it better than the West, but still everybody in the West things they are somehow superior and have nothing to learn. As someone who spends time in both East and West this is really increasingly mindboggling how that continues while Asia is overtaking the West in all kinds of different things.


https://www.theonion.com/report-chine​s​e-third-graders-falling-behind-u-s-hig​h-1819574614
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: This is why America never learns anything. Just like we learned nothing from VietNam.
When we get beat, we revert to chauvinism rather than self awareness, and make up excuses for all our failures, instead of learning from the,and correcting them.
We are, in fact, and nation of criminals and refugees who built an empire based on land theft and slavery - and now we have concluded that we are the best people in the world, and that anything we f**k up MUST be attributable to someone's else's knavery and plotting against us.


Did you miss the memo about Vietnam moving to a more free market based economy?    Lots of new billionaires being created.   The workers DO NOT own the means of production that sell clothes and furniture to the U.S.

https://www.mekongcapital.com/

It's disappointing that we had so little faith in the Free Market that we got involved in a war. that was unnecessary.   Of course, the hellhole that is North Korea under the Kim dynasty did indicate some possible downsides to stepping aside.  Cuba is the only other place still essentially Communist and it's suffering too (I have contacts there).   The Vietnamese people are wonderful consumers now.

Much of the drive for the war was Evangelicals looking to dominate the Religious life in Vietnam.   The puppet we tried to install as president was a playboy who claimed to be a Christian.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: bikkurikun: SirEattonHogg: China isn't exactly a model for the US on anything.

And that's the problem with the Western approach to Covid and Euro/Americentrism in general. Almost all Asian countries do it better than the West, but still everybody in the West things they are somehow superior and have nothing to learn. As someone who spends time in both East and West this is really increasingly mindboggling how that continues while Asia is overtaking the West in all kinds of different things.

Yes, I would like to have a totalitarian government, too. One in which the president can actually do the things the Democrats claim he does.


If there's one things that conservative Americans hate, it's increasing Executive power. Their staunch support of it shouldn't confuse anyone.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: SirEattonHogg: China isn't exactly a model for the US on anything.

Yeah - you can't really compare as advanced human society that has lasted 5000 years to a penal colony of social criminals that is catastrophically failing after less than three hundred.


Hey look! It's Xi's sock puppet account!

中国制造冠状病毒的肺炎
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you can stomach Trump doing whatever the hell he wants and  not being able to say a peep about it or else you become imprisoned or homeless, then by golly support totalitarianism.

Even right now the left is pissing and moaning about trump's "power." You really think that when all rights are removed you're going to have Commi-Jesus running things?

No, it's going to be megalomaniacs. It always is.

You realize china has a slave market, right?

You realize china deports black people, right?

You realize that china has no problem with sending 70 year olds to hard labor for complaining when the government seizes their house, right?

You realize china tried to cover up the damn virus and is responsible for this whole mess, right?

Oh wait, ORANGE MAN BAD!!!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The "testing" consisted of nine million people jumping out of cars, running around them and hopping back in.

/hell, mao couldn't even kill nine million people in less than a week
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Just like radar identification fights tornados, testing fights the virus.


We've had so many hurricanes this year.  I've told my people to slow down the doppler.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: If you can stomach Trump doing whatever the hell he wants and  not being able to say a peep about it or else you become imprisoned or homeless, then by golly support totalitarianism.

Even right now the left is pissing and moaning about trump's "power." You really think that when all rights are removed you're going to have Commi-Jesus running things?

No, it's going to be megalomaniacs. It always is.

You realize china has a slave market, right?

You realize china deports black people, right?

You realize that china has no problem with sending 70 year olds to hard labor for complaining when the government seizes their house, right?

You realize china tried to cover up the damn virus and is responsible for this whole mess, right?

Oh wait, ORANGE MAN BAD!!!!


Guys when you think about it, Trump is the victim here.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.