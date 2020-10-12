 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Inside North Korea's 'frozen in time' from the 70s hotels with psychedelic karaoke rooms and poolside bars. Amazing what kind of fashion sense you can have without any influence from the outside world
    More: Weird, North Korea, Pyongyang, Author James Scullin, Kim Jong-il, The Jetsons, Kim Il-sung, Hotels of Pyongyang James, Air Koryo  
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm always fascinated by a peek inside NK.  Who are using these hotels?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, imagine having a fashion sense all your own and not driven by external marketing. Would that be so bad?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in six months, a luxury hotel in every city is going to be installing fixtures in this style.

I thought a lot of that was cool as shiat. I really liked the submerged loungers in the pools. The bar was kind of truck stop diner chic.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Who are using these hotels?


Apparently, Western 'journalists' with expense accounts who write like Mean Girls.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: I'm always fascinated by a peek inside NK.  Who are using these hotels?


tourist.  NK dose get them.  They control all parts of what they can and can't do.(IE you can't go anywhere without a guide, can't leave the major cities much).  So these grand Hotels are setup to give outsiders a feel of being in a nice rich modern place.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: none have no room service

English-as-second-language-type writing detected.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kim Jong Un is actually Austin Powers.  This explains everything.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: I'm always fascinated by a peek inside NK.  Who are using these hotels?


I have to agree... it is almost like everything is a house of cards
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: NK dose get them.  They control all parts of what they can and can't do.(IE you can't go anywhere without a guide, can't leave the major cities much).


An acquaintance of my went on holiday there. He's a railway fan, and was allowed to travel freely on their extensive system and to talk to anyone he met. Of course it's possible - probable - that someone was keeping an eye on him, but he said it felt very relaxed and the people were extremely friendly.

Another friend of mine went on a cycling trip to Iran and reported much the same, by the way.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: I'm always fascinated by a peek inside NK.  Who are using these hotels?


Crap - my picture was supposed to be a response to this.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.comicbook.comView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: jumac: NK dose get them.  They control all parts of what they can and can't do.(IE you can't go anywhere without a guide, can't leave the major cities much).

An acquaintance of my went on holiday there. He's a railway fan, and was allowed to travel freely on their extensive system and to talk to anyone he met. Of course it's possible - probable - that someone was keeping an eye on him, but he said it felt very relaxed and the people were extremely friendly.

Another friend of mine went on a cycling trip to Iran and reported much the same, by the way.


Your friend's story about NK flies in the face of every single other travel story to that country, especially since North Korea does not permit free travel by tourists. Leaving your hotel unescorted by your official guide will get you and the guide in trouble.

Iran is not a secretive state and anyone who follows Itchy Boots on Youtube already knows Iranians are extremely friendly and welcoming.
[S1 - Eps. 63] RESCUED IN IRAN
Youtube ghP-3_7Tg8A
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


You know that doesn't look half bad. Maybe it's all the alcohol but I'm kind of liking this look.
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: orbister:An acquaintance of my went on holiday there. He's a railway fan, and was allowed to travel freely on their extensive system and to talk to anyone he met. Of course it's possible - probable - that someone was keeping an eye on him, but he said it felt very relaxed and the people were extremely friendly.

Your friend's story about NK flies in the face of every single other travel story to that country, especially since North Korea does not permit free travel by tourists. Leaving your hotel unescorted by your official guide will get you and the guide in trouble.


That is what I heard too, and I think he was quite surprised. Perhaps they simply thought that a train spotter couldn't be much of a risk? Whatever the reason, he really was allowed to travel alone and where he wanted (at least nobody every stopped him from going anywhere) and he came back with a ton of pictures.

On reflection, it must have been about ten years ago. Maybe they have toughened up since.
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://www.hotelsofnorthkorea.com/

Or GIS James Scullin Hotels of North Korea for more images without the Daily Star crap.
 
