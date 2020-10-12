 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   "This Michigan school is deploying Wi-Fi buses to families without internet"   (mlive.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet there is military hardware that has better range.
Good idea. With better range they could be deployed during disasters.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Schools all over the country have been doing this since April.
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What happens if the short bus shows up outside your door?  Do you get dial-up speeds?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I bet there is military hardware that has better range.
Good idea. With better range they could be deployed during disasters.


If both sides have compatible hardware, sure.

Problem is the laptop tha a family has or a laptop issued by the school district will have only 802.11 hardware of some variety or another, and the fancier/newer, the shorter the range in exchange for speed.  Additionally the era of the PCMCIA or Expresscard expansion slot is long, long gone, and it's pretty hit-or-miss if a laptop has an internal WWAN expansion slot or not to even allow for some greater range wireless controller.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tudorgurl: Schools all over the country have been doing this since April.


Some have found it more effective to purchase cellular hotspot adapters or to partner with local resources like municipalities, or to use a combination approach.  A district plunking-down equipment is most cost-effective in places like trailer parks where there may be numerous users for one installation, but between tying-up resources and backbone infrastructure issues it may be cheaper to just pay for a district-monitorable cellular hotspot if families are not in close proximity.
 
