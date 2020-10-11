 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   These cards are marked. They're messed   (nypost.com) divider line
10
    More: Misc, United States, Coroner, Sheriff, Robeson County, North Carolina, card game, Emergency crews, North Carolina, Robeson County Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2020 at 4:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
... a CHICOLATE mess!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two pairs, aces and eights?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Story even includes a sheriff. The writers at NYPost really went all out.
Was Kenny Rogers playing in the background as well? Was the pianist shot? Or did he okay through everything?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tell me again how an armed society is a polite society?
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFA fails to mention the steaks, but I'm guessing it wasn't strip poker.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Two pairs, aces and eights?


Ah, but which suits?  You'll get the wild west historians out arguing in droves over that one.

/spoiler
//no one's entirely sure - all of the accounts of which witch is which are from wayyyyy the hell after the fact
///what there is agrees that he had two pair, aces and eights, but suits and color it gets cranky
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I blame trump.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: I blame trump.


If it's pinochle you might be right
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Tell me again how an armed society is a polite society?


Ehhh - if we're talking 3am rolling poker game, there probably aren't a lot of people unarmed truth be told.  That's a bit of a shaky world sometimes as far as courtesy toward winners.  You're not wrong or anything, just that this isn't the most civil of civilized examples to be wondering about.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  

starsrift: TFA fails to mention the steaks ...


"Well done", in one case.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.