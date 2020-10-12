 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Texas high school football coach gunned down outside youth football game in family dispute. TFA: "It's not clear how or even if victim and shooter are related". Eh, minor detail. Let's stick with the family angle and run with it   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Constable, Police, High school, Coach, Houston, high school football coach, High school football, Derwyn Lauderdale  
•       •       •

475 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2020 at 5:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know it's funny, but living here in the UK we don't have people shot to death on a daily basis. I wonder why that is....
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: You know it's funny, but living here in the UK we don't have people shot to death on a daily basis. I wonder why that is....


Poor aim?
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: You know it's funny, but living here in the UK we don't have people shot to death on a daily basis. I wonder why that is....


Clearly our society is not polite enough.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Xai: You know it's funny, but living here in the UK we don't have people shot to death on a daily basis. I wonder why that is....

Poor aim?


How hard can it be to shoot an American in the stomach?
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: You know it's funny, but living here in the UK we don't have people shot to death on a daily basis. I wonder why that is....


Perhaps it is because you prefer to use knives.
I would rather be suddenly shot than repeatedly stabbed with sharp shiny knives.  😜
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yoyopro: Xai: You know it's funny, but living here in the UK we don't have people shot to death on a daily basis. I wonder why that is....

Perhaps it is because you prefer to use knives.
I would rather be suddenly shot than repeatedly stabbed with sharp shiny knives.  😜


The data is a little obscure, but it's there.
Percentage of murders with a knife/cutting object is 10.6% as of 2019. There were 16,425 murders in the US that year, meaning 1741 were with knives, and given the US had a population of 328m in 2019, that's a rate of 0.531 per 100k pop.

650 people were murdered in the UK and 46% of those were with a sharp instrument - giving a total of 299 people killed with knives/sharp objects, with a population of 66.65m that is a rate of 0.449 per 100k.

Sources:
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2​019/crime-in-the-u.s.-2019/topic-pages​/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-7​.xls
https://www.statista.com/statistics/2​8​8166/homicide-method-of-killing-in-eng​land-and-wales-uk/

So yeah there are actually slightly more stabbings in the US.

The gun murders are all just added extras.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yoyopro: Perhaps it is because you prefer to use knives.
I would rather be suddenly shot than repeatedly stabbed with sharp shiny knives.  😜


Last year 1476 people were murdered with knifes in the US, which is a rate of 1 for every 222,000. England and Wales had 242 murders (and manslaughters) by stabbing, which 1 for every 232,000.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: yoyopro: Perhaps it is because you prefer to use knives.
I would rather be suddenly shot than repeatedly stabbed with sharp shiny knives.  😜

Last year 1476 people were murdered with knifes in the US, which is a rate of 1 for every 222,000. England and Wales had 242 murders (and manslaughters) by stabbing, which 1 for every 232,000.


beat you :D
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: You know it's funny, but living here in the UK we don't have people shot to death on a daily basis. I wonder why that is....


Yeah, but there are still a lot of drive-bys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this tragedy and we will pursue appropriate charges so justice may be served."

Relax people, everything is going to be fine. Thoughts and prayers have been issued.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ruined by a career criminal committing an act of family violence

He should have left his work at the office.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xai: You know it's funny, but living here in the UK we don't have people shot to death on a daily basis. I wonder why that is....


We don't all fark our cousins?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.