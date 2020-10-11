 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   "7 Common Shopping Mistakes to Avoid on Amazon Prime Day". Absent: buying a bunch of crap you don't need because you saved money   (cnbc.com) divider line
cirby
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Last year, I found zero items I was actually interested in buying on Prime Day.

The things I found that might have been useful were not that cheap - I did find a couple that were actually cheaper on Amazon from different sellers.

The other things were, basically, dreck. Ripoff items from companies I'd never heard of, for the most part, with a large selection of things that would end up in the discount bin in a brick-and-mortar store.
 
vernonFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Give even more of your money to the world's wealthiest man.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did subby read the article? I would consider Browsing without a list, Browsing without a budget, and Acting in the moment to all be article warnings not to buy a bunch of crap you don't need.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: Did subby read the article? I would consider Browsing without a list, Browsing without a budget, and Acting in the moment to all be article warnings not to buy a bunch of crap you don't need.


Pffft, *nobody* reads the article, not even subby.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't purchase integers greater than one which are divisible by anything other than themselves and one.

Rookie mistake.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seriously, #1 on that list should be "don't give a fark about prime day." It ain't anything different than their normal "Today's Deals" page - crap they can't normally move, with the prices bumped then put "on sale" for the normal price.  Only difference being you may save $5 on an echo or fire tablet
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is a song that deals with the rapidly approaching Amazon Prime Day, Ladies and Gentlemen.
This is the song that warns you in advance that this week Jeff Bezos is gonna try and sell you things that maybe you shouldn't ought to buy and not only that he's been planning it for years.

Frank Zappa, Capt. Beefheart, Poofter's Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead
Youtube Q6u_bVcemiQ
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSB: I know this guy who spends hours each day going to these deal of the day/ auction type sites looking for bargains. His house is chock full of random crap he neither needs or even wants but just look at those savings! "The full Mama's Family DVD collection for $1.79? Hell yez!", It's a weird pathology that has no name
 
bthom37
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Download the "try camel" app, which uses camelcamelcamel.com to track historic pricing on Amazon.  You can use the app to see if you're actually getting a deal, plus set up price alerts for the future if the price drops to what you've set.

Way more efficient than just hoping something good pops up on their landing page.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I actively avoid "Prime Day" (and any other commerce holiday) simply because I don't like the idea of contributing to the workload. The people in the warehouses and delivery trucks have it hard enough on normal days and the least I can do is not contribute to it.


freakdiablo: crap they can't normally move, with the prices bumped then put "on sale" for the normal price


https://camelcamelcamel.com/

Price history tracker; helps you identify when the scenario you describe is happening. Just paste the Amazon URL and see what's up.
=Smidge=
 
vernonFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

berylman: It's a weird pathology that has no name


Hoarding?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bthom37: Download the "try camel" app, which uses camelcamelcamel.com to track historic pricing on Amazon.  You can use the app to see if you're actually getting a deal, plus set up price alerts for the future if the price drops to what you've set.

Way more efficient than just hoping something good pops up on their landing page.


Yeah, I've watched the same knife, dress shirts, and camping stove vary in price up and down from $20-40 over the past year.  I don't trust Amazon pricing at all.
 
