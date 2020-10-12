 Skip to content
(Patch)   The Fast and the ...Dude Where's my car?   (patch.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Crime, Police, SANTA ROSA, increasing number of sideshows, San Francisco Bay Area, business owners, illegal sideshows, Vehicle  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closing the side shows?
Guess I'll have to go to Wal-Mart to see the fat lady and the tattooed man.
 
boohyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob and Cecil are gonna be pissed....
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drifting and show car aspects of the sideshow could go on if there was a place to hold these rallies. It just takes a little bit of cooperation from the local government to set up an area where people can go to show off their cars.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The drifting and show car aspects of the sideshow could go on if there was a place to hold these rallies. It just takes a little bit of cooperation from the local government to set up an area where people can go to show off their cars.


Sure, and when someone gets hurt they sue the city.

What is preventing these people from renting a place with a big parking lot?  Probably the same thing - liability.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How old is that kid?
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
fark i guess my side hustle of biting heads off chickens is coming to an end
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The drifting and show car aspects of the sideshow could go on if there was a place to hold these rallies. It just takes a little bit of cooperation from the local government to set up an area where people can go to show off their cars.


They also need a proper host

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but wondered if:

1. Ashton Kutcher was joining the F&F franchise;
2. Seann William Scott was joining it;
3. Both were; or
4. Both were joining the cast as their characters from "Dude, Where's My Car?"

/ please let it be #4
Dude, what's mine say?
Sweet. What's mine say?
Dude, what's mine say?
Sweet. What's mine say?
Dude! What's mine say?!
Sweet! What's mine say?!
DUDE!! What's mine say!!?!!
SWEET!! What's mine say!!?!!
DOMINIC TORETTO: Welcome to the family.
CUT TO: Agent Rock smashing their heads together in a splattering explosion of blood, bone, and gray matter a la "The Boys."
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The drifting and show car aspects of the sideshow could go on if there was a place to hold these rallies. It just takes a little bit of cooperation from the local government to set up an area where people can go to show off their cars.

Sure, and when someone gets hurt they sue the city.

What is preventing these people from renting a place with a big parking lot?  Probably the same thing - liability.


What's stopping them is that they are either kids that don't understand that what they are doing is dangerous, meatheads that haven't grown up yet, or rich assholes that have never faced consequences for their actions. It wouldn't take anything to get a parking lot to show your car our local hardware store has different groups using it every summer night after 6 and every Sunday. Racetracks will let you do what you like for a negligible cost. These guys don't want to do that though.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks for not once bothering to explain what a "sideshow" is in this context.  I'm pretty sure it's not the kind I know.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I gather a sideshow is an illegal car race? Should I have known that?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: NotThatGuyAgain: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The drifting and show car aspects of the sideshow could go on if there was a place to hold these rallies. It just takes a little bit of cooperation from the local government to set up an area where people can go to show off their cars.

Sure, and when someone gets hurt they sue the city.

What is preventing these people from renting a place with a big parking lot?  Probably the same thing - liability.

What's stopping them is that they are either kids that don't understand that what they are doing is dangerous, meatheads that haven't grown up yet, or rich assholes that have never faced consequences for their actions. It wouldn't take anything to get a parking lot to show your car our local hardware store has different groups using it every summer night after 6 and every Sunday. Racetracks will let you do what you like for a negligible cost. These guys don't want to do that though.


Came here to mention the racetrack angle.

/also
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not to be a downer or anything, but this is the car they were looking for in that movie:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Balder333
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I love how the author assumes everyone knows what a sideshow is
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of us. One of us.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I presume a "side show" is were people block streets or highways for other people to do donuts or other chicanery with their cars?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: Thanks for not once bothering to explain what a "sideshow" is in this context.  I'm pretty sure it's not the kind I know.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x290]


I don't want to be witness for any sort of congress between the bearded woman and the pinhead.
 
