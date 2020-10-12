 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   28 Days Later: The COVID Cut   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Recyclable materials, Banknote, The Lancet, Mobile phone, paper banknotes, Previous laboratory tests, Previous studies, smooth surfaces  
•       •       •

2299 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 12 Oct 2020 at 9:08 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
luckily I don't live in a lab
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: luckily I don't live in a lab


Done in one.  Still, wash your hands and don't touch your face.
 
theflinx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
yeah, duh, I read a study about this back in march.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The important thing is that people are terrified and confused.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The findings from Australia's national science agency suggest SARS-Cov-2 can survive for far longer than thought.
However, the experiment was conducted in the dark. UV light has already been shown to kill the virus."

Well, that's it. I'll never walk though a dark lab looking for someone's wallet or car keys.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bank notes? What, like, gimmie da money or I flick a booger on you?
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: However, the experiment was conducted in the dark.

Same scientists who planned the expedition to land on the sun at night?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Beyond time to have copper fixtures, door handles and push panels in public, health, and work spaces.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skinink: "The findings from Australia's national science agency suggest SARS-Cov-2 can survive for far longer than thought.
However, the experiment was conducted in the dark. UV light has already been shown to kill the virus."

Well, that's it. I'll never walk though a dark lab looking for someone's wallet or car keys.


I think they're called "chocolate", and they usually bark pretty loudly if I left my keys in there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: luckily I don't live in a lab


Yeah, these are lab conditions, where it is controlled. Most of it would probably die and the last of it was the 28 days.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.