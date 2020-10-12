 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gainesville Sun)   *Subby Squints* University of Florida ends research into the use of slave labor in agriculture. *Subby Puts Glasses* Oh, University of Florida ends use of slave labor in agriculture research   (gainesville.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Gainesville, Florida, Prison, UF Institute of Food, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, University of Florida, labor contracts, UF President Kent Fuchs, following month  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2020 at 2:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bavdekar said unpaid work outdoors should not be the alternative to being locked away in a cell.

Hopefully the alternative to "unpaid work outdoors" is being paid a reasonable wage for work, not simply "being locked away in a cell." If not, it may have actually kinda backfired against the inmates.
 
Ed Willy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Bavdekar said unpaid work outdoors should not be the alternative to being locked away in a cell.

Hopefully the alternative to "unpaid work outdoors" is being paid a reasonable wage for work, not simply "being locked away in a cell." If not, it may have actually kinda backfired against the inmates.


The challenge is that like college athletics, it was built on a model of unpaid labor and the people making money off the model have to be dragged kicking and screaming from their antebellum mindset. It'd be great if this work actually led to the possibility of actual sustainable paid work in the future (which California is finally allowing its firefighter inmates).
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look, the constitution says that slavery is fine as long as they're prisoners. I'm sure it's just a coincidence that we disproportionately incarcerate black people.

Hang on *touches earpiece* no, im being told that's pretty much the point.
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Bavdekar said unpaid work outdoors should not be the alternative to being locked away in a cell.

Hopefully the alternative to "unpaid work outdoors" is being paid a reasonable wage for work, not simply "being locked away in a cell." If not, it may have actually kinda backfired against the inmates.


LOL no. RTFA; they're not going to start paying the inmates, they're just going to leave them locked away in prison. This was not a smart sentence to say by Bavdekar, a bright-eyed 2019 UF grad, as it only proved true.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've offshore to China instead.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon Florida, get with the times and only enslave graduate students.
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

starsrift: dammit just give me a login: Bavdekar said unpaid work outdoors should not be the alternative to being locked away in a cell.

Hopefully the alternative to "unpaid work outdoors" is being paid a reasonable wage for work, not simply "being locked away in a cell." If not, it may have actually kinda backfired against the inmates.

LOL no. RTFA; they're not going to start paying the inmates, they're just going to leave them locked away in prison. This was not a smart sentence to say by Bavdekar, a bright-eyed 2019 UF grad, as it only proved true.


Let me rephrase Bavdekar's statement. I know people in this unfortunate situation. He obviously does not.

The alternative to "getting away from the prison gangs and working so I have something to do rather than being recruited to smuggle drugs, hide weapons, shank people, etc" is to hang around in a rec yard where most everyone is scheming to do just that.

While prison labor sounds bad, many inmates welcome it as it makes the time go faster and gives them something to do without being under the thumb of AB / People Nation / whoever is running things. In the real world it's better to be a slave than a gang member.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Look, the constitution says that slavery is fine as long as they're prisoners. I'm sure it's just a coincidence that we disproportionately incarcerate black people.

Hang on *touches earpiece* no, im being told that's pretty much the point.


Seriously, this. The 13th Amendment needs to be altered or replaced. Slavery is unacceptable in all circumstances. Ban prison slavery, and if your business or its "contractors" are found to be involved in slavery overseas, you lose your business license and get fined into the poorhouse.

Slavery is an abomination and should not be tolerated in any form.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khatores: starsrift: dammit just give me a login: Bavdekar said unpaid work outdoors should not be the alternative to being locked away in a cell.

Hopefully the alternative to "unpaid work outdoors" is being paid a reasonable wage for work, not simply "being locked away in a cell." If not, it may have actually kinda backfired against the inmates.

LOL no. RTFA; they're not going to start paying the inmates, they're just going to leave them locked away in prison. This was not a smart sentence to say by Bavdekar, a bright-eyed 2019 UF grad, as it only proved true.

Let me rephrase Bavdekar's statement. I know people in this unfortunate situation. He obviously does not.

The alternative to "getting away from the prison gangs and working so I have something to do rather than being recruited to smuggle drugs, hide weapons, shank people, etc" is to hang around in a rec yard where most everyone is scheming to do just that.

While prison labor sounds bad, many inmates welcome it as it makes the time go faster and gives them something to do without being under the thumb of AB / People Nation / whoever is running things. In the real world it's better to be a slave than a gang member.


I'm not sure of claiming that prison life is worse than slave labour is the defence of slavery that you think it is so much as it is a strong condemnation of the American prison system.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.