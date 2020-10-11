 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Japan's fishermen oppose release of Fukushima water into the ocean for fear of waking Godzilla   (nypost.com) divider line
•       •       •

DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some group of idiots idea of "saving money"?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figure most people would be against dumping radioactive waste into the ocean. But maybe I'm the crazy one.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone think of their reputation?
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's clearly a better idea to store it all in flimsy temporary tanks until the next big earthquake causes them all to collapse, releasing all the water at once.  Like a reverse tsunami of radioactive water.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might taint the whale and dolphin meat they need for research.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I figure most people would be against dumping radioactive waste into the ocean. But maybe I'm the crazy one.


Well, is it more or less harmful than all the plastic we're all actively putting in there?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse, an unlicensed copy.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I figure most people would be against dumping radioactive waste into the ocean. But maybe I'm the crazy one.


Any fark whitecoats know what the half life of the water from fukushimapants would be?

Or what it might take in term of effort to downgrade it from bikini bottom?
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, waking Godzilla might make 2020 tolerable.

/maybe Gamera will also show up
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: At this point, waking Godzilla might make 2020 tolerable.

/maybe Gamera will also show up


I'm voting for the Godzilla / Mothra 2020 ticket.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I figure most people would be against dumping radioactive waste into the ocean. But maybe I'm the crazy one.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I figure most people would be against dumping radioactive waste into the ocean. But maybe I'm the crazy one.


Worse than coal stations emitting radioactive smoke every day of operation?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I figure most people would be against dumping radioactive waste into the ocean. But maybe I'm the crazy one.

Worse than coal stations emitting radioactive smoke every day of operation?


I don't eat anything that flies. I eat a lot of things that swim.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So thats why my sushi glows , Ithought it was from rotten fish
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: kyleaugustus: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I figure most people would be against dumping radioactive waste into the ocean. But maybe I'm the crazy one.

Worse than coal stations emitting radioactive smoke every day of operation?

I don't eat anything that flies. I eat a lot of things that swim.


Assuming they do what they say they are going to do, they are going to remove all the radioactive particles except the tritium, which is REALLY hard to remove, and generally harmless.  Figure it's got a half life of 12ish years, and is extremely weak, energetically.  The amount of energy it puts out can't even get past the outer layer of dead skin.

Basically, if they spread out the release, instead of just pouring it all into one spot and letting it pond, it wont make any real difference to you or the fish.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It seems the whole world has lost its farkin' mind.
 
duenor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They dont have a choice. at this point, they need to release it and hope that it disperses over the ocean. everybody on the planet gets a little bit. it's either that or they wind up with an inevitable disaster when the ponds overflow, tsunami hits, or they leak.

humans just fark up everything.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait, wait, don't dump it! I'm really thirsty!
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They should boil it, and get rid of it that way. One day, like magic, it'll be gone. And Mothra will be back.

Of course, they'll need power to boil all that water. Nuclear should do it.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I live very close to where this is happening. I am not alarmed in the least. It is not a case of desperation on anyone's part or some kind of crazy crisis. Of course people should be allowed to protest.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: At this point, waking Godzilla might make 2020 tolerable.

/maybe Gamera will also show up


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I figure most people would be against dumping radioactive waste into the ocean. But maybe I'm the crazy one.

Worse than coal stations emitting radioactive smoke every day of operation?


Let us be very clear that Japan has the worst of both worlds here. Because of hysteria since 311 11, it has shut down virtually all of its nuclear plants and ended a project to reclaim fuel from spent fuel rods. However, those perfectly good nuclear reactors have been taken off line despite their continued function and cost burdens. So they have posed exactly the amount of risk and danger that they posed before, which is nonexistent, but have been providing no power to the grid, and everyone is still paying for them.

On top of that, although some utilities are using more natural gas and oil, others have gone back to coal as a politically stable and cheap resource. So yes, all that crap from coal, including lead and mercury, which are neurotoxins, now endanger Japan residents. Thanks all you antinuclear jerks!

Radiation from some water at Fukushima is off the radar for pretty much everyone but the fishermen. It has been well documented that radioactive particles from 311 11 dispersed rapidly in the ocean, and have become entirely undetectable in fish. I think radiation was detectable in bottom dwelling fish for several years, until about 2016, but far below safe levels.

My understanding is that the water is not to be released untreated. I am not excited about it,  but I do not think it endangers anyone.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I figure most people would be against dumping radioactive waste into the ocean. But maybe I'm the crazy one.


Username checks out
 
nakmuay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
