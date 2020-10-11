 Skip to content
(Guardian)   You know the rules: steal historic artefacts from historical sites and you'll have bad luck until you return them   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Pompeii, Canadian woman, Volcano, Naples, ancient city of Pompeii, Campania, Mount Vesuvius, ancient site  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
simkl.netView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I am now 36 and had breast cancer twice," she said. "The last time ending in a double mastectomy. My family and I also had financial problems. We're good people and I don't want to pass this curse on to my family or children."

Bad news, Nicole. You'd have also suffered those issues if you weren't a light-fingered git.

/And the frozen yogurt is also cursed.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Disappearing Hitchhiker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did they steel it from the cemetary?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Methinks your family has just been populated by pieces of shiat for generations and some misdeed from 15 years ago is symptomatic and not the root cause.
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is really weird. If anything I would have thought some knick knacks from cityy completely destroyed by volcano along with all its inhabitants would bring good luck.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My EX-MIL jacked a piece of pottery in Greece and brought it home to me shortly before my spouse lost their mind and almost sent us into bankruptcy.

Coincidence?

; )
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The British Museum would be in flames if this were true
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No one's biatched about the non word "artefacts" in the headline yet?

/I'm sure a mod will fix it in an hour and I'll look dumb.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: No one's biatched about the non word "artefacts" in the headline yet?

/I'm sure a mod will fix it in an hour and I'll look dumb.


You know you're reading a fantasy series when they spell it "artefacts." Otherwise, it's science fiction.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x436]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Mister Buttons: No one's biatched about the non word "artefacts" in the headline yet?

/I'm sure a mod will fix it in an hour and I'll look dumb.

You know you're reading a fantasy series when they spell it "artefacts." Otherwise, it's science fiction.


British spelling, mate. Lends a spot of colour.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

syrynxx: The British Museum would be in flames if this were true


Well yeah, remember that time the UK stole the Marble statues and friezes from the Parthenon and then they spiraled into a sovereign debt crisis that nearly destroyed the Eurozone entirely and required multiple bailouts ending in an austerity regime that continues to this day?

Wait no that was...

Hmm...

Is there such a thing as a reverse curse?
 
