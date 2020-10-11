 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   ♫ My Maserati does one-eighty-five. I shot another car and now I can't drive. ♫   (mlive.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Michigan, occupants of a Maserati, Michigan State Police, Oakland County, Michigan, Detroit, male caller, use of this site, shooting incident  
•       •       •

907 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2020 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maseratis are showing up in police logs more. I guess they're not the high end car they used to be.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Maseratis are showing up in police logs more. I guess they're not the high end car they used to be.


There are a lot on the used market, and buy in is cheap

As always, it's maintaince that is expensive,
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to report a murder in progress I saw in the same area three years ago.  The news crew showed up to the scene eight hours later, and before the cops arrived.

I like the police officers I've met, but if someone shooting at someone else isn't a priority, drastic change is needed.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dash pop.  Like a desk pop.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: edmo: Maseratis are showing up in police logs more. I guess they're not the high end car they used to be.

There are a lot on the used market, and buy in is cheap

As always, it's maintaince that is expensive,


I mean, it's a Maserati. About the only thing in the shop more is a Mercedes or, heaven save you, an Alfa.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used Mazzer Quattroportes go for in the $20-$25k ballpark.  I don't know anything about those cars, but I'm pretty sure they obey the rule of "the most expensive car in the world is a cheap used luxury or exotic car."  Not sure what kind of condition they're in or if at that age/mileage they're facing imminent major interval service expenses or imminent major component failures.  But for a while you can drive an impressive looking car for short money.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just ordinary average crimes.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duckman S04E13 Love! Anger! Kvetching! Song for Mo
Youtube tNqDw8vICCc
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Used Mazzer Quattroportes go for in the $20-$25k ballpark.  I don't know anything about those cars, but I'm pretty sure they obey the rule of "the most expensive car in the world is a cheap used luxury or exotic car."  Not sure what kind of condition they're in or if at that age/mileage they're facing imminent major interval service expenses or imminent major component failures.  But for a while you can drive an impressive looking car for short money.


That "while" is about a week if you're lucky.

They are terrible cars.  They don't even have the luxury interiors you would expect from a brand that commands a premium price.  Just cheap and crappy.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: geekbikerskum: Used Mazzer Quattroportes go for in the $20-$25k ballpark.  I don't know anything about those cars, but I'm pretty sure they obey the rule of "the most expensive car in the world is a cheap used luxury or exotic car."  Not sure what kind of condition they're in or if at that age/mileage they're facing imminent major interval service expenses or imminent major component failures.  But for a while you can drive an impressive looking car for short money.

That "while" is about a week if you're lucky.

They are terrible cars.  They don't even have the luxury interiors you would expect from a brand that commands a premium price.  Just cheap and crappy.


Probably explains why although I see quite a few Maseratis on the roads, i don't think i've ever seen the same one twice.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That song was translated???
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Used Mazzer Quattroportes go for in the $20-$25k ballpark.  I don't know anything about those cars, but I'm pretty sure they obey the rule of "the most expensive car in the world is a cheap used luxury or exotic car."  Not sure what kind of condition they're in or if at that age/mileage they're facing imminent major interval service expenses or imminent major component failures.  But for a while you can drive an impressive looking car for short money.


Rolls Royces for $20-something K are easy to find, too. A friend of mine just sold hers. It wasn't real impressive. Lots of room inside, all leather. Drove like any big dumb Cadillac or Lincoln. That's ok if you're into comfort and quiet but I've experienced the same in SUVs.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.